New Kia EV6: More Miles for Less Money

Kia kicks off an ambitious electric vehicle future with the 2022 Kia EV6 — the brand's first vehicle designed to be an EV from the ground up. Featuring a sleek, funky hatchback/crossover profile, the EV6 promises up to 310 miles of range and a starting price of $42,115 including destination charges. It's eligible for sale in all 50 states, and unlike rivals from Tesla and Chevrolet, it's eligible for both federal and state tax credits.

That kind of price-to-performance ratio slots the EV6 between the Nissan Leaf and newer EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y. It's also a few bills more than its corporate cousin, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Two sizes, two drivetrains

Offering two battery packs and three quizzically named trim levels — Light, Wind and GT-Line — the EV6 outputs up to 320 horsepower in its top-trim, all-wheel-drive configuration. Kia says it can cover 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, a few ticks faster than a pricier base trim Tesla Model Y, which does the same dash in 4.8 seconds.

A 58-kWh battery pack underpins the rear-wheel-drive EV6 Light base model ($42,115), delivering a modest 167 horsepower but competitive 232 miles of range. Moving up to the rear-drive Wind ($48,215) or GT-Line ($52,415) trims adds a larger 77.4-kWh pack that offers up to 310 miles of range. It's paired with a more potent motor good for 225 hp.

Wind and GT-Line trims also offer all-wheel drive, with the big battery powering front and rear motors rated at 320 hp and 274 miles of range. The Wind AWD and GT-Line AWD are priced at $52,115 and $57,115, respectively.

These prices make the base EV6 quite a bit pricier than the Leaf Plus, which starts at around $33,500 and offers more power with comparable range (226 miles), but south of the Tesla twins. It's also several thousands less than the entry-level Mach-E and offers longer range, although the Ford packs more power. A forthcoming GT trim, available later this year, will serve up 576 horsepower and cover 0-60 in less than 3.5 seconds.

The EV6's nearest competitor might actually come from within its family. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes comparably equipped, with slightly less range, and starts at about $1,000 less than the Kia. This choice will largely come down to feature details and style preferences, with the Ioniq 5 adopting a decidedly more compact Audi hatchback look.

Trim names are cringe but all come loaded with tech