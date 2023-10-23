Driven: 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Goes Big on Off-Road Hardware and Tech

What do we have here? Ah, yes, it's the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, a truck that's equal parts alphanumeric excess and off-road awesomeness. Just from the pictures, you can tell it's something special — check out the lifted stance, widened fenders, protective rock rails and black-painted wheels with more meat on them than a deli counter. All of that comes right from the factory. And there's a lot more that's hidden from view too.

How does it perform out on a trail? Well, a signature line from John Carpenter's classic They Live comes to mind: "I've come here to chew bubblegum and kick [blank] … and I'm all out of bubblegum."

Canyon AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition — what's the difference?

The third-generation Canyon midsize truck debuted for 2023 and is related to the similarly redesigned Chevrolet Colorado. There's a bunch that's new for this generation Canyon, including a roomier interior, a standard 310-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and new driver assist and convenience technology features. Significant for what I'm covering here is the AT4X, which is Canyon's new hardcore off-roader and is essentially the GMC equivalent of the Colorado ZR2.

Highlighted upgrades for the AT4X include: