The Niro hybrid comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor, a small battery pack and a six speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It produces a combined power output of 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This is the same engine and horsepower as in the outgoing model, but Kia says it has made a few improvements to cooling, friction and combustion technologies that helped make it more fuel-efficient and change its driving dynamics.

As a result of those tweaks, the Niro hybrid is now capable of an EPA-estimated 53 mpg in mixed driving, up from 50 mpg on the prior model. And if you choose to buy a Niro with the larger 18-inch wheels, that number drops to an EPA-estimated 49 mpg.

The Plug-In Hybrid uses the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine to start, but it adds a more powerful electric motor, which boosts the power to 180 hp. This is a solid 41-hp increase from the prior generation. Torque remains the same at 195 lb-ft. The Niro PHEV also benefits from a larger battery pack and can go up to 33 miles on a single charge, an improvement over the 26 miles from the previous Niro PHEV. When it's plugged into a 240-volt outlet, Kia says the Niro PHEV can recharge its battery in under three hours.

Last but not least, the new Niro EV is powered by a 150-kW motor that makes 201 hp and stores its energy in a 64.8-kWh battery. It has an EPA-estimated range of 253 miles, which is 14 miles more than the model it replaces. The Niro EV has a maximum DC fast-charge rate of 85 kW. This is slow compared to models such as the Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 (and Kia's EV6, for sure), but it's decent enough for the occasional road trip. When charging at the max rate, the Niro EV can go from 10% to 80% battery capacity in under 45 minutes. If you're going for a full charge at home with a 240-volt power source, it will take under seven hours to reach the 100% mark, according to Kia.

How does the Niro hybrid drive?