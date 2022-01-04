We've been a little worried about Chrysler. The American brand is down to just two cars at the moment, the Pacifica minivan and the 300 sedan. It's clearly in dire need of a rethink, and luckily the new Airflow Concept proves that parent company Stellantis hasn't forgotten about Chrysler altogether. This handsome-looking crossover concept is said to preview the next generation of Chrysler products, all of which are said to be EVs.

The Airflow is essentially unrecognizable from the Chryslers of today, and that's a good thing. It sports a sleek design with slim headlights, a new corporate badge and fastback profile. The interior space looks crisp and minimalistic, with a panoramic sunroof and a lightly colored interior that affords it a calming vibe. It's essentially Chrysler's take on a day spa — an image only broken by the presence of five display screens spread throughout the cabin.