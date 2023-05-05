2024 Toyota Tacoma: Everything We Know

Toyota’s PR machine continues to churn out teasers for the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma. That’s a good thing, and we've decided to gather up all the information we have on Toyota's new midsize pickup. For starters, Toyota has released another teaser — this time showing the silhouettes of various trim levels — and shared that the popular truck will be revealed on May 19.

Based on the outlines shown in Toyota’s announcement, it’s now safe to say that the Tacoma’s new look will very much be “small Tundra.” The truck will have a large, square front end with a shorter bed than the Tundra, naturally. Frankly, most of the trims look the same, save for what is very clearly the Trailhunter trim. Its appears to feature a lift, as well as a set of upsized wheels and tires and a set of sports bars poking out from the base of the bed near the cab. The teasers also confirmed that a short-cab option with what appear to be half-doors will be available as well, meaning those who want a more stubby Taco will have their wishes granted.