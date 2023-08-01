2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Look: An Icon Goes Back to Basics

How's the Land Cruiser's interior?

The third-row seating option is now gone, leaving the Land Cruiser as a five-seat two-row SUV (for now). The overall vibe is less luxurious and more utilitarian, an expected change given the lower price tag. Styling and layout matches what we saw in the Lexus GX, just with a step down in materials. But there are still physical controls for the climate and easy access to many of the off-road settings, which we like. Both rows are roomy, with lots of headroom and legroom available. Getting rid of the third row also makes for a large, flat cargo area behind the rear seats. And the second row doesn't just fold down — it also tumbles forward to open up an even larger space, though Toyota did not offer exact cargo specifications at this time.

The Land Cruiser 1958 comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen and cloth seats, while the Land Cruiser adds synthetic leather seats with heating and ventilation and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen. Both screens offer standard wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a premium package available for the Land Cruiser trim that adds leather upholstery, a head-up display, digital rearview mirror, 14-speaker JBL audio and more. The First Edition gets leather upholstery standard and a "First Edition" logo embossed on the door panels.

How's the Land Cruiser's tech?

The larger 12.3-inch screen does a much better job at filling out the dashboard, and the available digital rearview mirror is a nice addition that aids visibility. The midgrade Land Cruiser also offers a Multi-Terrain monitor that uses the surround-view camera system to give the driver a better idea of the surroundings while off-road.

All Land Cruiser models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes adaptive cruise control, a lane keeping system and Proactive Driving Assist, which can subtly help to slow the vehicle for curves and traffic while using adaptive cruise control.