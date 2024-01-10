Range figures have changed for one of the new Model 3's trims. The base, single-motor rear-wheel-drive Model 3 has the same 272-mile EPA-estimated range as before. That 272-mile figure is on the smaller and more aerodynamic wheels. The bigger wheels drop that range number to 248 miles. The top-spec Long Range Model 3 has a max range of 341 miles on the smaller wheels, the bigger wheels take that figure down to 305 miles. There's no Model 3 Performance on sale right now, but we assume Tesla will add a new performance trim to its lineup in the future.

The Model 3 Highland is a significant revision of the current Model 3. It sports new looks around the front and the back, but that's not all that's changed. Inside there's an even more minimalist interior, and the turn signal and shifter stalks have been eradicated. You now have to use the screen to select park, neutral, drive and reverse while the turn signals are on the steering wheel. There's still no display ahead of the driver, but there is new wrap-around interior ambient lighting that we think is a nice touch.