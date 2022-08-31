The base but hardly basic Mercedes electric SUV

While it promises to be the most affordable model in the EQB lineup, the EQB 250+ is not going to arrive as a bare-bones vehicle. Standard tech touches include a 10.25-inch digital gauge display paired with a 10.25-inch touchscreen running the latest version of Mercedes MBUX infotainment software. This includes augmented reality navigation and voice commands, which can be activated by speaking the verbal cue "Hey, Mercedes." As you'd expect, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard.

Additional standard features include a hands-free liftgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. Every EQB comes with an impressive roster of active safety items, with notable options including a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function, and the latest iteration of Mercedes' adaptive cruise control system. As with its gasoline-powered counterpart, the GLB, the EQB comes standard with seating for five, though a third row with seven seats is available.

Competitors to the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250+ include the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace.

Edmunds says

While it doesn't have headline-grabbing performance or the range to dethrone rivals like the Tesla Model Y, the EQB 250+ has a solid spec sheet, a healthy lineup of standard features, and a price that makes a luxury electric SUV more within the reach of average car shoppers.