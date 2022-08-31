- Single-motor 2023 Mercedes-Benz 250+ starts at $52,400.
- Range is expected to be around 250 miles on a full charge.
- Sales begin in late 2022.
Even though the Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV is just starting to make its way into dealerships now, the luxury automaker is wasting no time in expanding the lineup. The 2023 EQB 250+ will be the new entry point to Mercedes' EV offerings when it goes on sale later this year. Priced from $52,400, the EQB 250+ will undercut the current base model — the EQB 300 4Matic — by about $2,000.
The primary driver of the cost savings? In contrast to the dual-motor 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic, the 250+ is powered by a single motor mounted at the front. It generates 188 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque, which isn't too far off the EQB 300's 225 hp and 288 lb-ft. As with other EQB variants, the 250+ uses a 70.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack positioned below the passenger compartment.
Mercedes says the EQB 250+ will deliver 250 miles of range — a figure slightly more generous than the 243 miles promised by the EQB 300 4Matic. Recharge times should be consistent across the EQB lineup, so expect the 250+ to charge from 10% to 80% capacity on a DC fast charger in just 31 minutes.
When it comes to straight-line performance, Mercedes estimates its electric SUV's zero to 60 mph at 8.0 seconds. That's relatively leisurely for an EV, though upcoming variants (specifically the EQB 350 4Matic) apparently trim this time to a zestier 6.0 seconds.
While it promises to be the most affordable model in the EQB lineup, the EQB 250+ is not going to arrive as a bare-bones vehicle. Standard tech touches include a 10.25-inch digital gauge display paired with a 10.25-inch touchscreen running the latest version of Mercedes MBUX infotainment software. This includes augmented reality navigation and voice commands, which can be activated by speaking the verbal cue "Hey, Mercedes." As you'd expect, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard.
Additional standard features include a hands-free liftgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. Every EQB comes with an impressive roster of active safety items, with notable options including a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function, and the latest iteration of Mercedes' adaptive cruise control system. As with its gasoline-powered counterpart, the GLB, the EQB comes standard with seating for five, though a third row with seven seats is available.
Competitors to the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250+ include the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace.