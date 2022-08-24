The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Hits the Gym

Making quick even quicker

The Urus Performante still utilizes a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Output rises slightly in the Performante, up from 641 horsepower to 657 hp, but torque remains the same at 627 lb-ft. An all-wheel-drive system sends power to either 22- or 23-inch wheels, and the 22s can be shod in specifically made Pirelli Trofeo R tires. Essentially a racing slick with small grooves in them, the Trofeo Rs hint at just how seriously Lamborghini is taking this ultimate Urus.

According to Lamborghini's stopwatch, the Performante should be able to rip from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, roughly 0.3 second faster than the standard car. The top speed of 190 mph is unchanged, however. Helping blast the Urus Performante down the road and around corners is a new differential that can now send more torque to the rear wheels as needed. This also plays a vital role in the driver-selectable Rally mode, which is exclusive to the Performante.

That Rally mode is for those brave Urus owners who want to fling their six-figure exotic SUV over rough terrain at breakneck — and fender-bashing — speed. It primes the Urus for some high-speed off-roading by adjusting the anti-roll system and suspension damping. It's no Raptor, so you probably won't see these making big jumps over desert dunes, but the local rallycross stage sounds like the perfect place to exercise these newfound off-road chops.