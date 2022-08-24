The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Hits the Gym

- The 2023 Urus Performante is here, and it'll cost approximately $260,000.
- It's lighter, has more power, and looks even meaner.
- Think of it as the Urus that went to the gym.
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante is a wilder, faster and even more exclusive version of the Italian automaker's already over-the-top performance SUV. Starting at approximately $260,000, or about $35,000 more than the standard Urus, the Performante is brimming with subtle but significant upgrades that should make it quicker and even more thrilling to drive.
Visually, the Urus Performante sets itself apart thanks to redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with an assortment of aero bits for improved airflow and extra downforce (more on those later). Lamborghini hasn't made wholesale changes to the Urus, though. The bones are still the same, and that means it's still based on the Porsche Cayenne. The Performante version isn't here to replace the current Urus, but to bolster the lineup in the face of rivals like the Aston Martin DBX 707 and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
The Urus Performante still utilizes a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Output rises slightly in the Performante, up from 641 horsepower to 657 hp, but torque remains the same at 627 lb-ft. An all-wheel-drive system sends power to either 22- or 23-inch wheels, and the 22s can be shod in specifically made Pirelli Trofeo R tires. Essentially a racing slick with small grooves in them, the Trofeo Rs hint at just how seriously Lamborghini is taking this ultimate Urus.
According to Lamborghini's stopwatch, the Performante should be able to rip from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, roughly 0.3 second faster than the standard car. The top speed of 190 mph is unchanged, however. Helping blast the Urus Performante down the road and around corners is a new differential that can now send more torque to the rear wheels as needed. This also plays a vital role in the driver-selectable Rally mode, which is exclusive to the Performante.
That Rally mode is for those brave Urus owners who want to fling their six-figure exotic SUV over rough terrain at breakneck — and fender-bashing — speed. It primes the Urus for some high-speed off-roading by adjusting the anti-roll system and suspension damping. It's no Raptor, so you probably won't see these making big jumps over desert dunes, but the local rallycross stage sounds like the perfect place to exercise these newfound off-road chops.
Other than the engine improvements, the Urus Performante makes performance gains thanks to a round of changes to the SUV's suspension and aerodynamics. Rather than employ the standard model's air suspension, the Performante rides on sportier and lighter steel springs that lower it by 0.8 inch. Lamborghini says this lower center of gravity aids in steering response and overall agility. The front and rear tracks are also slightly wider by 0.6 inch. Larger intakes are employed for increased engine cooling, while an air curtain reduces drag by directing air over the wheels.
The reshaped hood is not there simply for show — it's now crafted out of carbon fiber and is part of the carbon diet that helps the Urus Performante shed 103 pounds from the standard Urus' curb weight. Other carbon-fiber bits include a new spoiler mounted above the tailgate that improves aerodynamic rear downforce by a claimed 38% and a massive new carbon-fiber diffuser. It's no lightweight, though, and the Urus Performante still weighs in at over 4,700 pounds.
The Urus Performante's cabin is quite similar to that of the standard Urus, though the spicier Lambo comes standard with black Alacantara with a hexagonal stitch pattern on the seats. Of course, owners are free to choose between a dizzying array of color and trim choices to personalize their ultra-speedy SUV to their exact specification and design whims. Deliveries begin later this year and Lamborghini has pegged the Urus Performante's price at $260,676, excluding the destination fee.
Does the world need a faster, sportier and even more expensive Lamborghini sportutility -vehicle? Not really. Are we glad Lamborghini's doing it anyway? Of course.