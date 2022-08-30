Our Long-Term 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Still Rules After 20,000 Miles

The Corvette is a haven of accessible power

Yes, the Corvette is a blast to drive — but more than that, it's an accommodating sports car. Brent Romans, senior editor of written content, explains how the C8 improves on its predecessor.

"There's a lot that's different with the new-generation Corvette compared to prior models. So what stands out the most? For me, it's the car's handling. Or more specifically, my confidence in the car's handling. The C6 and C7 generations had heroic grip ... but ... you had to have some faith that it was there, because the cars didn't do a great job of communicating it. Plus, midcorner bumps could get the car out of sorts pretty quickly.

"This new generation is sooooo much better. Thanks to the new mid-engine design, it feels low and balanced. It still has the grip but now I know that it's there and have more confidence when approaching the limits. The more expansive view out the windshield helps, too. Basically, there's a palpable connection now. I can drive this Corvette harder around turns and still feel in control."