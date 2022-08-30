Our Long-Term 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Still Rules After 20,000 Miles

- We bought a Corvette when Chevy redesigned it for 2020.
- We've raced, road tripped and commuted in it.
- Oh, and we've done a fair amount of maintenance over 20,000 miles too.
We knew we were going to plunk down cash for a new Corvette when Chevy announced the mid-engine C8, and although we waited quite a while, we eventually took possession of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette two years and 20,000 miles ago. Since then, we've done a little bit of everything in it. That includes drag racing, road tripping and commuting. So, how has the mid-engine Corvette held up since we brought it home from the dealer?
2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
Yes, the Corvette is a blast to drive — but more than that, it's an accommodating sports car. Brent Romans, senior editor of written content, explains how the C8 improves on its predecessor.
"There's a lot that's different with the new-generation Corvette compared to prior models. So what stands out the most? For me, it's the car's handling. Or more specifically, my confidence in the car's handling. The C6 and C7 generations had heroic grip ... but ... you had to have some faith that it was there, because the cars didn't do a great job of communicating it. Plus, midcorner bumps could get the car out of sorts pretty quickly.
"This new generation is sooooo much better. Thanks to the new mid-engine design, it feels low and balanced. It still has the grip but now I know that it's there and have more confidence when approaching the limits. The more expansive view out the windshield helps, too. Basically, there's a palpable connection now. I can drive this Corvette harder around turns and still feel in control."
2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
One Edmunds staffer echoed a regular refrain: The Corvette might be a pain in the butt to get into, but once you're there, it's a pretty pleasant place to hang out.
"Along with being eye-catching, the new mid-engine Corvette is relentlessly comfortable on long road trips. Our long-termer is equipped with GM's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension and GT2 seats, which are an excellent combination for eating up miles. I drove the C8 over five days and 2,200 miles, but never once got legitimately uncomfortable. The ride quality, even over bumpy surfaces, is totally forgiving, while the seats are well padded and nicely bolstered."
That was echoed by Senior News Editor Cameron Rogers, who spent four months with the Corvette this year.
"The seats are another high point. Even though we opted for the midrange GT2 buckets — sportier than the previously available standard thrones but less hardcore than the Competition Sport seats — I found them quite comfortable. They're highly adjustable and, despite being a more aggressive option, well suited for most trips. Score yet another win for the Corvette's everyday usability."
The confluence of owning a brand-new, next-gen luxury sports car just as the global supply chain falls to pieces has not been kind to maintenance costs (or wait times) for our Corvette. Case in point: Replacing the windshield for the Vette set us back more than $1,000 and took more than a month as we waited for glass to show up. A more nominal repair — replacing tires — was also a four-figure cost as outlined by senior manager of photography, Scott Jacobs.
"I was driving down the I-99 freeway on my way home from a shoot when I heard a bang. I looked around my periphery quickly to see if I ran over something. Not seeing anything obvious, I looked at the instrument panel and noticed the air pressure of the rear passenger tire dropping below 10 psi to zero within a second. I quickly pulled off the side of the road. There is no spare tire. I was in the middle of nowhere. After a few calls I found a tire shop about 30 minutes away that could supply the tire, which is a bit specialty. The tow truck showed up three hours later, and once it was on the flatbed, I saw the other tire was threadbare. I guess a dozen too many burnouts were done on this Blue Baby. Total cost $1,265.73 for two Michelin 305/30R20 Pilot Sports. Thankfully the tow was free."
Our Corvette enthusiasm hasn't dampened 20,000 miles in — and we hope we can squeeze in another few thousand before our time is up.