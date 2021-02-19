2022 Volkswagen Taos Starts Production, Should Arrive This Summer

The pint-sized Taos, built in Mexico, should arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer

Looks to be a legitimate threat to the Mazda CX-30, Honda HR-V and others

Will focus on fuel economy and interior refinement

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos is one step closer to reaching U.S. dealerships. According to VW, the first Taos models bound for the States began rolling off production lines last week in Puebla, Mexico. With this news, we expect Volkswagen will have the Taos ready for American buyers sometime this summer.

Volkswagen has worked to buoy its SUV lineup with the launch of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in recent years, and the introduction of the smaller Taos furthers that effort. We're eager to see how it stacks up against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30 and Nissan Rogue Sport. Read on to see where the Taos fits in and what else to expect.

What the heck is it?

Besides being an historical American Indian site and modern winter resort town in New Mexico, the Taos is also a small crossover SUV that will aim to provide refined driving dynamics at an affordable price.

Volkswagen gave us the opportunity to test-drive an early preproduction Taos back in 2020. While there may be some changes by this summer, we believe it presented an accurate impression of the vehicle's capabilities.

The Taos feels nice to drive, and it's similar in ride quality and handling to the larger Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport that we've rated highly in our class rankings. The Taos is also comfortable on the inside, with elegant materials and soft touch-points throughout the cabin of the vehicle we drove.