2022 Volkswagen Taos Starts Production, Should Arrive This Summer

Subcompact SUV expected to make a splash against HR-V and others

  • The pint-sized Taos, built in Mexico, should arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer
  • Looks to be a legitimate threat to the Mazda CX-30, Honda HR-V and others
  • Will focus on fuel economy and interior refinement

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos is one step closer to reaching U.S. dealerships. According to VW, the first Taos models bound for the States began rolling off production lines last week in Puebla, Mexico. With this news, we expect Volkswagen will have the Taos ready for American buyers sometime this summer.

Volkswagen has worked to buoy its SUV lineup with the launch of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in recent years, and the introduction of the smaller Taos furthers that effort. We're eager to see how it stacks up against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30 and Nissan Rogue Sport. Read on to see where the Taos fits in and what else to expect.

What the heck is it?

Besides being an historical American Indian site and modern winter resort town in New Mexico, the Taos is also a small crossover SUV that will aim to provide refined driving dynamics at an affordable price.

Volkswagen gave us the opportunity to test-drive an early preproduction Taos back in 2020. While there may be some changes by this summer, we believe it presented an accurate impression of the vehicle's capabilities.

The Taos feels nice to drive, and it's similar in ride quality and handling to the larger Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport that we've rated highly in our class rankings. The Taos is also comfortable on the inside, with elegant materials and soft touch-points throughout the cabin of the vehicle we drove.

Late to the game?

While Volkswagen hustles to get the Taos across the border, its competitors have been feasting. Vehicles such as the Honda HR-V, Kia Soul and Subaru Crosstrek remain popular for their fuel economy and spacious interiors in small packages.

We've ranked the sporty Mazda CX-30 as the top pick in the segment, and we even own one, plus an all-electric Hyundai Kona, as part of our long-term test fleet.

Is the Taos too little, too late? In all likelihood, probably not. Subcompact SUVs continue to grow in popularity. It's clear that the Taos provides the elevated ride height and additional cargo space that appeal to buyers in this segment.

Edmunds says

Now that the Taos is officially on its way, we're eager to see whether it backs up Volkswagen's assertions that it will be among class leaders in estimated fuel economy. That would be reason enough for shoppers to check out the Taos, which seems primed to bring a level of sophistication to subcompact crossovers that most rivals can't match. Stay tuned to our Taos page for all the latest info.

