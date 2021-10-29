But is that enough to give the Tundra an upper hand against its competition? To find out, we took one of the first Tundras available for testing ahead of its launch later this year and pitted it against our top-rated light-duty full-size truck: the Ford F-150. The F-150 tops the class when it comes to maximum towing and payload capacities, but more importantly, it offers a vast number of styles and versions to help shoppers find the perfect truck for their needs.

Putting the Tundra and F-150 side by side allowed us the opportunity to compare them in terms of size, functionality, tech features and more. Whether you're a Ford person at heart or a loyal Toyota customer, this close look at two cutting-edge pickups brings some interesting things to light.

Tundra vs. F-150: Sizes and configurations

Compared with most of its full-size pickup rivals, the Toyota Tundra comes in a smaller selection of sizes and variations. You can choose from an extended Double Cab version or the larger crew cab called CrewMax. The former comes with your choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed, while the latter offers a 5.5-foot bed or a 6.5-foot bed.

There are also six trim levels to choose from. The Tundra SR and SR5 are the base models, followed by the Limited with more standard features. The Platinum trim has luxurious appointments inside and its 1794 relative features rustic ranch themes and accents. Finally, the TRD Pro model is an off-road variant with its own unique set of equipment and styling. The point is to provide the choice that will meet the needs of most customers, without overcomplicating the ordering process.

The Ford F-150 does not worry itself with such matters. It comes in a dizzying number of sizes and styles, beginning with the regular single cab that is becoming increasingly rare in modern trucks. There are also the extended SuperCab style and the larger SuperCrew. All three cab sizes come with your choice of two bed sizes — the regular and SuperCab offer a 6.5-foot or 8-foot bed, while the SuperCrew offers a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed.

There are a lot of trim levels. These range from the basic F-150 XL and XLT to the midlevel Lariat, followed by the opulent King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Last but not least is the off-road-focused F-150 Raptor. The point here is to provide the right size and style for nearly every conceivable buyer on the market, and it's hard to imagine any company going to greater lengths than Ford does in that respect.

For the purposes of our comparison, we tested a 2022 Tundra Limited crew cab with the 5.5-foot bed and its available TRD Off-Road package, as well as a 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum SuperCrew with its 5.5-foot bed.