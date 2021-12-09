While the previous Hyundai Tucson featured a fairly conventional trim structure and selection of engines, the South Korean automaker took advantage of this year's full redesign to rethink its most popular vehicle. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson debuted with conventional gasoline and hybrid powertrains, then added a plug-in hybrid for good measure. Now, Hyundai has pulled the wraps off another variant distinct from the rest of the Tucson lineup. Here's everything we know about the XRT.

New XRT trim level debuts

Following in the footsteps of the Toyota RAV4 Adventure and Honda Passport TrailSport, the Hyundai Tucson XRT takes inspiration from off-road adventuring. It features unique front and rear bumpers and blacked-painted side mirrors and 19-inch wheels. The automaker also darkened the side window surrounds, offering a striking visual change from the silver rear pillar trim on non-XRT trims. Is it actually more capable off-road? No, but it does have some equipment that makes it more practical.

The XRT starts out with the standard equipment in the SEL with the optional Convenience package. XRT-specific modifications include a cabin with black cloth upholstery paired with a black headliner — a particular combination not offered on any other trim level. Roof rails and a tow hitch are also along for the ride, adding to the Tucson's versatility. Note that the Convenience package's sunroof is absent on the XRT.