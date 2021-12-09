- Hyundai's most popular model gains another new trim level.
- XRT adds unique styling elements inspired by off-road adventuring.
- It doesn't actually add any off-road hardware, however.
While the previous Hyundai Tucson featured a fairly conventional trim structure and selection of engines, the South Korean automaker took advantage of this year's full redesign to rethink its most popular vehicle. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson debuted with conventional gasoline and hybrid powertrains, then added a plug-in hybrid for good measure. Now, Hyundai has pulled the wraps off another variant distinct from the rest of the Tucson lineup. Here's everything we know about the XRT.
Following in the footsteps of the Toyota RAV4 Adventure and Honda Passport TrailSport, the Hyundai Tucson XRT takes inspiration from off-road adventuring. It features unique front and rear bumpers and blacked-painted side mirrors and 19-inch wheels. The automaker also darkened the side window surrounds, offering a striking visual change from the silver rear pillar trim on non-XRT trims. Is it actually more capable off-road? No, but it does have some equipment that makes it more practical.
The XRT starts out with the standard equipment in the SEL with the optional Convenience package. XRT-specific modifications include a cabin with black cloth upholstery paired with a black headliner — a particular combination not offered on any other trim level. Roof rails and a tow hitch are also along for the ride, adding to the Tucson's versatility. Note that the Convenience package's sunroof is absent on the XRT.
Pricing for a front-wheel-drive XRT starts at $32,625, with the all-wheel-drive version ringing in at $34,125 (all prices include destination charges). This represents a price bump of $2,150 compared to the front-drive SEL with Convenience package. But if you were considering an SEL with the optional roof rails ($315) and tow titch ($450) anyway, the price differential shrinks to $1,350. When you start considering the stuff you can't add, like the unique styling upgrades and black-painted wheels, the 2022 Tucson XRT becomes a more compelling purchase.
If you're looking at a more affordable Tucson model, the base SE trim starts at $26,575. Adding AWD increases the price to $28,075.
We think the new XRT trim level, with its redesigned bumpers and blacked-out exterior trim, helps the new Tucson stand out even more in this crowded compact SUV segment.