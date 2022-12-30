- We've had our 2022 BMW X3 for more than a year and put more than 20,000 miles on it.
- So, what do we think of BMW's best-selling vehicle? Find out below.
2022 BMW X3: We Spent a Year, 20,000 Miles With BMW's Best-Seller
We put more than 20,000 miles on our long-term 2022 BMW X3. How did it do?
We got our hands on a 2022 BMW X3 to do a yearlong, 20,000-mile test of the best-selling vehicle the German automaker makes. In that year, we took the SUV on road trips to Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Diego to see what all the fuss is about — and to find out if it could live up to its larger sibling, the BMW X5.
Overall, we liked what we found. Our X3, which had an as-tested price of $51,390, proved versatile and fun to drive, even in mostly base form. We drove the xDrive30i, which is BMW speak for all-wheel drive with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. That was just enough power for most people on our team, though they'd encourage you to throw the X3 into Sport mode if you want to get the most out of the Ultimate Driving Machine.
That engine creates 248 horsepower and gets an EPA-estimated 24 miles per gallon combined, which is nearly exactly what we got. We beat that ever-so-slightly with a 24.8 mpg average thanks in part to a decent chunk of highway driving. Filling up with premium gas made those miles more expensive than throwing dinosaur guts into our dearly departed Kia Sorento, but the X3 was plenty economical otherwise.
While road tripping became the X3's calling card, its lack of adaptive cruise control, a casualty of the microchip shortage, was a serious downside. Its standard cruise control works just fine, but less expensive vehicles will give you the upgraded cruise control and it felt like the X3 was missing something without it.
Wireless Apple CarPlay also proved problematic throughout the time we drove the X3. There was a beautiful three-month window where the technology worked flawlessly (we think following an update pushed to our car by BMW), but otherwise it was finicky at best.
Edmunds says
The X3 proved a capable all-around performer. It isn't excellent in any one category, but it's solid just about everywhere — an SUV that hits for average, power and can steal a few bases, too. We'll miss having the X3 in our long-term lineup.