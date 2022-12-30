That engine creates 248 horsepower and gets an EPA-estimated 24 miles per gallon combined, which is nearly exactly what we got. We beat that ever-so-slightly with a 24.8 mpg average thanks in part to a decent chunk of highway driving. Filling up with premium gas made those miles more expensive than throwing dinosaur guts into our dearly departed Kia Sorento, but the X3 was plenty economical otherwise.

While road tripping became the X3's calling card, its lack of adaptive cruise control, a casualty of the microchip shortage, was a serious downside. Its standard cruise control works just fine, but less expensive vehicles will give you the upgraded cruise control and it felt like the X3 was missing something without it.

Wireless Apple CarPlay also proved problematic throughout the time we drove the X3. There was a beautiful three-month window where the technology worked flawlessly (we think following an update pushed to our car by BMW), but otherwise it was finicky at best.

