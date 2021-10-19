2022 Audi A3 Is So Good, You Might Want to Hold Off on Buying That Mercedes A-Class

While the exterior styling is just slightly massaged, the cabin is a different story entirely. It shares some elements of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI — both vehicles are based on VW's MQB architecture — including the toggle shifter and digital instrument panel. Other than a generally driver-focused layout, the interior looks like nothing else in the Volkswagen portfolio.

Though many luxury cars experiment with organic forms with long, sweeping curves, the A3's cockpit appears to have been designed with a straight edge. Sharp acute angles decorate the door panels, while the center-console surround mimics the A3's front grille. A pair of driver-facing air vents flank the instrument binnacle, clearing up space on the center stack for climate controls. There are two air vents in front of the passenger, with an aluminum through line that gives the impression of one large vent.

Since the A3's wheelbase hasn't changed, the rear seat is just as compact as the previous model. The cabin is fairly spacious for tall passengers up front, but the back is best reserved for shorter occupants or children.

How's the A3's tech?

The previous A3 was one of the only Audis still using a display screen interface controlled by a knob and buttons. That changes for the 2022 A3, which adopts a touchscreen like all of the newest Audis. The 10.1-inch screen features the MIB 3 interface alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, with wireless functionality for both. A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel is standard, and buyers can option the more fully featured Digital Cockpit display, which increases the size to 12.3 inches. The navigation system also has the ability to predict traffic to your destination based on previously collected data, so your ETA can be calculated with even greater accuracy.

Other features include a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging pad and a head-up display. It will also feature V2X ("vehicle to everything") communication, allowing the A3 to digitally "talk" to vehicles and infrastructure. V2X is still a nascent technology, but its benefits can already be enjoyed. Certain test markets in the U.S. can alert the vehicle when a stoplight is about to turn green, for instance, or warn drivers as they're about to enter a construction zone. V2X exists on a few Audi models, making the A3 the least expensive vehicle in the lineup to be equipped with this forward-thinking tech.

The new A3 also brings upgrades to driving aids. Every model comes standard with lane departure warning, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. Optional features include an automated parking system and a top-down 360-degree parking camera. Some systems are enhanced for 2022 — adaptive cruise control now includes a lane-centering feature, and the blind-spot monitor stays active after parking to warn you if you're about to open your door into approaching traffic.

Edmunds says

The previous A3 was one of our favorite small sedans, but the advent of the excellent Mercedes A-Class threatened its dominance in recent years. The 2022 Audi A3 delivers the refinement, performance and style that could flip the decision back in the A3's favor.