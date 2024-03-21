Raging Bulls, Proud Elephants and Flaming Couches: Welcome to the 12 Hours of Sebring

The hybrid bull

Lamborghini has one of the more notable storylines for this race. Having sat out the Daytona 24, this is the first IMSA race on U.S. soil for its new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona Hybrid) SC63. In un-Lamborghini-like fashion, the company opted for a non-bull-themed name with this car. Midrace, I'm sitting with Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Somebody else asks why the SC63 isn't named after a bull and he replies with a chuckle, "There are very few names left. We are running out of strong bull names." SC signifies Squadra Corse, Lambo's motorsports arm, and 63 is the year Lamborghini was founded.

Lamborghini's chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, who is doubling as the head of motorsports following Giorgio Sanna's unexpected departure, also comes over for a chat. I want to get his take on how the team can be successful.

"The combustion engine is regulated [by the IMSA rule book]," Mohr says. "There isn't much we can do to improve there." All LMDh cars are built to the same spec, so Lambo's 671-horsepower, 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 is where it needs to be, as is the 67-hp electric motor boosting it from the rear axle.

"But there is a learning curve," he continues. "The more complicated adjustments are to airflow management, tire maximization and controlling the torque-vectoring software," especially on a rough and uneven course like Sebring. "There is a disadvantage in not having the experience of the more established teams and also having less data. We only have one car in the class so we have fewer data points [to reference when making changes to the car]."

Still, Mohr ends confidently: "I feel we have a strong team and team spirit. We look for constant improvement."

The SC63 ultimately finishes seventh of 11 starters in the GTP class. Its best lap was only 0.653 seconds slower than the winning Acura and it was faster than the second-place Cadillac. This is a promising race for the newest bull to come out of Sant'Agata Bolognese.