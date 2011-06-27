2019 Cadillac XT4 Consumer Reviews
XT4 Tech/Comfort, Fun-to-Drive, Performant SUV
Well thought out SUV. Just traveled 250 highway miles at 70 mph and averaged 29.2 miles per gallon - incredible! My 6 cylinder, 2015 top-rated SUV never got more than 22 mpg on the highway. The advanced adaptive cruise control is truly set and forget. Will even stop the car. This feature alone significantly reduces driver fatigue. Made the 250 mile highway drive a breeze. XT4 is well laid out - smart combination of buttons and touchscreen makes it easy to operate - no fumbling for climate controls, heated seats, or switching audio tracks. Very convenient volume control knob ensures you play all your music at the perfect level. (Or you can use the up/down volume control buttons on the steering wheel if you prefer.) Advanced technology makes the XT4 a pleasure to drive. The other day a neighbor was walking his dog as I was rounding a corner. The person icon in the heads-up display turned yellow and the SUV automatically slowed. XT4 will anticipate things before you do. XT4 is an interesting SUV that combines technology and comfort for a fun-to-drive, performant SUV. Note: A few of the reviews I've read have said that the engine is noisy. I'm don't agree with those reviews. The interior is very quite and don't notice any excessive engine noise. I've driven the car over 1,100 miles and much prefer it to the Acura RDX (previously owned) and Infinity Q30 (rented on trip before getting Cadillac and is not as comfortable). Bottom line is that the XT4 performs well (strong engine, quick/smooth shifts), is very comfortable (great seat positioning/support), great layout of controls (and very responsive touch screen) and is really fun to drive.
May Be The Best Cadillac SUV Yet?
Have owned two other Cadillac's in the past 5 years and this one is clearly the best, not that the other two were not, but this one stands out. Replaced a 2016 SRX that we really liked, but like this more. It's sporty looking, has great acceleration and quiet comfortable drive. Excellent interior finishes with controls that make sense and are easy to understand and use. Vastly improved entertainment system is a pleasure to use vs. old CUE systems. Plenty of room front or back for my 6'3" frame. Add to all this the fact it runs on regular gasoline vs. any competition and this is a vehicle to take seriously over it's competition.
Nicely thought out and comfortable compact SUV
I traded a MB 300E Sport for this- which was just 'too low' for me to be comfortable in. The tech is 'on par' with the Benz- and it is quieter except for hard acceleration. Ride is firm- but not much different then the MB's Sport suspension. Handles well. It has a 'full size spare tire' - so no worry about getting stranded and the expense of replacing a 'run flat tire'. Seats are very comfortable and wide with adjustable lumbar and heat and massage- and rear leg room is 'unmatched' by anything else in this class. Like the Benz it has 'control buttons' for those who prefer them - and CUE system is much improved and faster then previous system- and uses a 'touch screen' that Benz lacked. I think Cadillac is on 'right track' with what the XT4 has to offer!
Great Car If Sensors Worked As Expected
I leased a Premium Luxury XT4 after driving a Lexus for the past 12 years. Unfortunately my car died on me at 300 miles with a Service Transmission message. The dealer was good about getting me a loaner car out that same night. It turned out to be the sensor and they found that many of the wires had been pinched and/or misrouted. I had been experiencing the parking sensors and the cameras coming on at random times. While they corrected the wiring which fixed the transmission issue, the parking sensors continue to come on at random times. The dealership even took out a new car and was able to duplicate the same problem. Supposedly the dealership is working with Cadillac to see if the problem can be resolved with a software update. Not only do the front parking sensors come on at random times, the pedistrian sensor also comes on randomly - like on a major freeway where I'm sure there pedistrians are not walking. My phone also continues to unsync and I have to delete everything to get it to pair again. This means I often do not have a phone that will work with my car. My gas milage has been around 22 in the city and 29 when I did a road trip. I am now at 1200 miles and while there are things I like about my car, I could not recommend it to anyone else until they manage to get all of the bugs worked out of the sensors. I have an expectation that everything should work as expected when paying this much for a new car.
2 Transmissions in 3 weeks
1st transmission went out after 200 mile on vacation. Got the car back after 2 weeks. Had the car 1 week and transmission problems again. Car was a lemon. Out of the 58 days we own it was in the repair shop 49 days. Cadillac did buy it back. The dealer and Cadillac were not helpful with any out of pocket expenses we incurred. Poor customer service? Worst car I have ever purchased. The dealership was also the worst I ever had. It's ok because I went back to Ford Edge and Butler Ford in Ashland is great 7/16/2019 Worst car buyer experience and I purchase car about every two years. The dealer was not truthful and Cadillac would not help me. I did purchase a 2019 Ford Edge from a great dealership that has given us good service.
