Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,286
|$36,850
|$38,775
|Clean
|$34,650
|$36,177
|$38,052
|Average
|$33,379
|$34,831
|$36,606
|Rough
|$32,108
|$33,485
|$35,160
Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,074
|$33,894
|$36,134
|Clean
|$31,496
|$33,275
|$35,460
|Average
|$30,340
|$32,037
|$34,113
|Rough
|$29,185
|$30,799
|$32,766
Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,543
|$37,322
|$39,510
|Clean
|$34,903
|$36,641
|$38,773
|Average
|$33,623
|$35,277
|$37,300
|Rough
|$32,342
|$33,914
|$35,827