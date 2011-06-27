Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews
Cadillac, worth every penny
My Escalade has been a very dependable truck. If you are looking for luxury, but still want the ruggedness of a truck, this is it. I highly recommend it. The Bose audio is decent, but you really need a sub to go with it. It is fun to drive. The factory chrome wheels will do for a while, but I really need to upgrade to bigger rims. Overall, I like the exterior and interior styling and the performance is there when you need it.
2004 Escalade EXT ownership
Very glad I purchased this vehicle. It rides and handles and tows great. Comfortable and easy to drive. It can carry people or items 8' long with the midgate down. Suits all of my needs.
The EXT
This Truck has been nothing but good to me. I have a little over 100k now and have had to replace rear air shock/struts, under warranty the rotors and two brake calipers. This thing runs like a champ with that 6 liter under the hood! Even with the newer body styles running around I still get the occasional thumbs up from folks. Keep your foot out of it and MPGs are alright.
2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT
This is a great vehicle. Spacious and well appointed with the Cadillac rebates and special offer for DVD Navigation, Chrome Wheels and Sunroof. The paint is amazingly soft and smooth. The performance on this vehicle is almost legendary. The ride is smooth and solid. Steering effort is nearly sports car like, firm and responsive. The craftsmanship that went into construction is apparent. Closing the tailgate is like closing a refrigerator door, smooth and soft. Not clunky-cranky like an old pick- up.
True Blue EXT
I really like my new EXT. It stands out being bright blue (Out of the Blue) and I love the performance. I have been given compliments every day I have driven it. But the best part is how great I feel because of all the great standard features on the vehicle including StabiliTrack, AWD, heated seats & mirrors, soft leather everywhere, excellent Bose stereo 6 disc CD, adjustable pedals, ON STAR, voice activated phone, on and on. This vehicle is utility, luxury, sportiness, ruggedness, and attention-getting all rolled into one and a blast to drive. It handles better than most sports cars I've had.
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade EXT
Related Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade