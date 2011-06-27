Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews

Cadillac, worth every penny Saleenster , 07/14/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My Escalade has been a very dependable truck. If you are looking for luxury, but still want the ruggedness of a truck, this is it. I highly recommend it. The Bose audio is decent, but you really need a sub to go with it. It is fun to drive. The factory chrome wheels will do for a while, but I really need to upgrade to bigger rims. Overall, I like the exterior and interior styling and the performance is there when you need it. Report Abuse

2004 Escalade EXT ownership William J Mammone , 04/30/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Very glad I purchased this vehicle. It rides and handles and tows great. Comfortable and easy to drive. It can carry people or items 8' long with the midgate down. Suits all of my needs. Report Abuse

The EXT shinjitsu , 01/19/2014 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This Truck has been nothing but good to me. I have a little over 100k now and have had to replace rear air shock/struts, under warranty the rotors and two brake calipers. This thing runs like a champ with that 6 liter under the hood! Even with the newer body styles running around I still get the occasional thumbs up from folks. Keep your foot out of it and MPGs are alright. Report Abuse

2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Clarence Bell , 04/11/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle. Spacious and well appointed with the Cadillac rebates and special offer for DVD Navigation, Chrome Wheels and Sunroof. The paint is amazingly soft and smooth. The performance on this vehicle is almost legendary. The ride is smooth and solid. Steering effort is nearly sports car like, firm and responsive. The craftsmanship that went into construction is apparent. Closing the tailgate is like closing a refrigerator door, smooth and soft. Not clunky-cranky like an old pick- up. Report Abuse