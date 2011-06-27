  1. Home
Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Brougham
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Cadillac - The American Standard

Caddy Boy, 04/17/2006
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am 17, since I was about 7 this car has always been in my mind, as a car I want to drive! After owning a Lincoln Town Car, I saw this car on the lot, and I had to have it. Mechaically it its a dream. Gas consumption...well that's a differnt story. But the style and beauty make up for it. It starts up every morning. It needs basic work. Mine has low miles at 83,000, but they are supposed to last.

Report Abuse

The car that will take you back home

Roman, 04/13/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle in 1994, All I can say is it served me faithfully. Besides general maintenance and a little rust by the door handles the only thing I replaced was the water pump. Until now the vehicle is still running great!

Report Abuse

All American Cadillac

Garry, 03/15/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased it used and have enjoyed it from day one. It's very smooth and comfortable even at 17 years old. The only major repair that I had to make was the conversion of the A/C to R134. It is tough on gasoline, but my car payment is $0, so who cares. It's built like a tank, rides like silk and feels safe as a house. Say what you will, I'd buy this boat over a Honda/Toyota twice over. This one is still "The Standard of the World".

Report Abuse

4th Cadillac

DeeJay , 03/02/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car from my late neighbor's daughter. I had owned a 1989 Brougham since new and drove it 269,000 in 18 years. Even though my 1990 had the same drivetrain (ie: 307) as my 1989, this one had more responsive power. I got much better mileage. I had class 2 hitches (3500 lbs) on both. Velour interior.The previous owner had a $3500 K7000 Transmission job done at 30,500 miles in Nov 1993! He also had the F gear and pinion bearings replaced at 62,000 miles in April, 1997. The ECM went at 80,000 in May, 1999. I bought the car from the estate in 2008 with 92,000 miles.

Report Abuse

Best of All....

Don Vito, 07/20/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just purchased my first Fleetwood Brougham. It has the 5.0 liter. Even for a 16 year old car the quaulity is definitely there. I checked the gas mileage already and its 25.6 overall. No complaints there. It has huge cargo capacity as well. Who needs an SUV?! This was in the top five safest vehicles built on the planet in 1990 behind Volvo. Its quality and craftmanship is unequaled. Everything works even after 16 years, even the power antenna. I am very satisfied! Other drivers don't argue with you in traffic either.

Report Abuse
