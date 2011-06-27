Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Sporty but has the worst transmission!
I love the look and road hugging performance. This vehicle's turbo 4cyl. is very fast. It can stand up to much bigger and more powerful engines. The 8A transmission is the most unreliable and hard shifting piece of junk I have owned. It makes all sorts of noises at idle, of which two dealers can't seem to repair. The 8A's hard and erratic shifting makes me regret purchasing this car. Countless futile trips to the dealer have added to my frustration. GM uses this transmission in several of its models, so these problems aren't exclusive to my ATS. GM please fix, I really like my car, just not the transmission. Update: As of today, 7/11/2019,my car is back at the dealer and has been for over 3 weeks awaiting major repairs. GM/Cadillac has really spoiled my desire for every owning or recommending another Cadillac!
