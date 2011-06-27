Used 1990 Buick Skylark Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Skylark
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/29 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/394.4 mi.272.0/394.4 mi.272.0/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.13.6 gal.13.6 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.37.8 ft.37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room43.3 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Measurements
Length180.0 in.180.0 in.180.0 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.2558 lbs.2558 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
