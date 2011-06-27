Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster Consumer Reviews

They don't make em like like they used to Charles , 05/01/2016 4dr Sedan 19 of 19 people found this review helpful GM should not have stopped making the B and D body cars.. Roomy, stylish,quiet, comfortable a few words to describe the car. This is the second Roadmaster I have owned and I love it as much as the first one. Car rides like it's on air and has velvety smooth surge of power from the bulletproof 350 LT1 V8 engine. Mine also comes with the G80 limited slip differential. The engine is both powerful and efficient I can get up to 30 mpg highway. This car is such a pleasure to drive much better than anything gm makes today.GM replaced the Roadmaster with wannabes like the park ave and lucerne. Car does not smoke during cold start nor does it consume oil or need to be jump started if left for a month not being driven and the engine can go 300,000 plus miles before needing a rebuild. Vehicle is not perfect however it could have used disc brakes in rear instead of drums and windows sometimes fall of tracks, limited slip differential should be standard. Theres alot to love about this car, parts are cheap when it needs work and it is very safe in an accident. Overall a great and highly underrated vehicle . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vintage GM JRD , 06/10/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the kind of car GM builds better than anyone else. I bought this to replace my older GM boats (1972 Electra and Riviera). I remember not liking these when they were new but now they seem to have a presence when compared to the other cars on the road. The LT-1 is fantastic as is the transmission. Very good power and roadability. I have to agree with other reviewers that the interior is somewhat poorly designed especially the door panels. The plastic front and rear bumpers don't seem that strong and chrome trim on them tends to come off (it's chrome tape.) I still give this car high marks for all around comfort and reliability.

Power, Great Value, I've owned 5 of Them roadmaster5 , 03/23/2014 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I echo what the other reviewers said, but the car does have its faults: the roof windows leak, not a lot, but they all do it enough to make the interior foggy on cold mornings. I park mine facing uphill and drill drain holes in the spare tire well and storage bin. The side rubber moldings come off after a dozen years, but don't throw them away. 3M exterior mounting tape puts them back as good as new, same for the interior door trim pieces whose tabs always break. The rear vent windows come off their hinges. Cynoacrylate gel does a decent job of putting them back. Rear windows go cockeyed after a plastic piece breaks--every car eventually. It's a $1 part and removing the door panel.

car for life? Mike , 10/12/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love this car. Fast, reliable, comfortable and economical even for a big V-8. I load 12 foot surfcasting rods right down the middle or 4 X 8 sheet rock flat with the tailgate down. This car is so functional, reliable and so comfortable to drive I have difficulty buying a 2010 Anything! And it still looks great!