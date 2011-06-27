Used 2006 Buick Rainier Consumer Reviews
Love my Buick!
After owning many other cars, incl. a Mercedes C230, my Buick Rainier is by far my favorite car, maybe ever. I'm in my early 30's, and a few years ago I probably would have scoffed at driving a Buick. In 2011 we were looking for a work SUV for my hubby (trailblazer, etc) and came across it at a dealership and got it for a steal. The next year he bought a truck, and I happily took over the Rainier. It is so comfortable, air ride is fantastic and it drives great. We got an extended warranty and had to have some of the suspension fixed (airbags and sensors) right after we bought it, but really no issues since. Have taken it on several long trips and it's just so comfortable! Really a great SUV.
Truly useful
I purchased this former short-term rental vehicle with 13k miles on it in Dec '06. Now with 65k miles on it, the only thing that has malfunctioned was a headlight relay, quickly replaced under warranty. It's dead reliable, smooth, comfortable, great in snow and good at towing a 4k lbs, 26ft sailboat. Milage average is 19 mpg with mostly highway driving. Quality of materials and assembly is very high - the leather upholstery is actually better than that in my '04 Mercedes.
Rainier
A gook looking SUV with all the options. Nice drive with power. Very quiet and a smooth ride. The fuel economy is poor, city 16 highway at 20. Headroom for a big guy like myself is not as much as I would like, but would be fine for anyone under 6 foot 1. Nice engine.
Glad I Found This One
I love this vehicle. I've owned several autos in the past, including two Toyotas and a Chevy Trailblazer ('04). I usually go pretty basic on them, then look at the owner's manual later and realize all the goodies I didn't have on mine. All that has changed with buying the Rainier. If this truck were a movie, it would truly be a "sleeper." I don't know why more people haven't discovered all the virtues of this vehicle.
Best Car I ever drove
After driving a Ford Explorer for almost 200,000 miles, my Buick Rainer has been a pleasure to drive. The ride and features are great--especially air adjustable load levelers. Great car.
