Used 1990 Buick Electra Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3390 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
