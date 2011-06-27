Used 1990 Buick Electra Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg16/25 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/450.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm165 hp @ 4800 rpm165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
Measurements
Length196.9 in.196.9 in.196.9 in.
Curb weight3390 lbs.3437 lbs.3307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Research Similar Vehicles