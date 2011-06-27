  1. Home
1990 Buick Electra Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Cassette player and rear defogger made standard. Limited and Park Avenue get wire wheel covers; Limited and T-Type get cruise control. Steering feel is improved.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Electra.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A must have item
Ester Van Hooke,03/15/2007
Park Avenue 4dr Sedan
I bought this car new from the dealer in hopes of driving a beast. It accelerates like a raging bull on steroids. You get to the 60 miles per hour mark in a neck snapping 14.6 seconds. The sumptuous angles spark emotions like fire in the night. The suspension rides like a a magic carpet on a silk laden cloud with wheels of cream. I know this because I took a speed bump at a blistering 75 mph and I felt nothing but a jibber. Stepping on the accelerator pedal is like playing a game of pinball. Fun, but there are many strange noises. I hit the engine revolution limiter yesterday and it sounded like a grackel crowing at the edge of a willow forest at daybreak. This car is sleek yet powerful.
great car
junior,07/10/2002
great car that is very realiable ,comfotable with a modern body style which is still relivent today. a large car with enough room for 6 adult with excellent gas mileage affordable luxury at its best
Rear ended
Dave M,08/12/2006
We loved our Park Avenue. Super comfy seats with loads of room for tall people. We drove it for a year until some joker re-ended us and put an end to a lovely relationship! The 3.8L engine was a powerhouse but still got us 28 mpg on the highway. Very reliable car, rock solid and smooth on the road.
Great car
Betty Lou Hilyard,09/06/2002
This is a very nice car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Buick Electra

Used 1990 Buick Electra Overview

The Used 1990 Buick Electra is offered in the following submodels: Electra Sedan. Available styles include Park Avenue 4dr Sedan, Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, and T Type 4dr Sedan.

