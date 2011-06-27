1990 Buick Electra Review
Used Electra for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Cassette player and rear defogger made standard. Limited and Park Avenue get wire wheel covers; Limited and T-Type get cruise control. Steering feel is improved.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ester Van Hooke,03/15/2007
Park Avenue 4dr Sedan
I bought this car new from the dealer in hopes of driving a beast. It accelerates like a raging bull on steroids. You get to the 60 miles per hour mark in a neck snapping 14.6 seconds. The sumptuous angles spark emotions like fire in the night. The suspension rides like a a magic carpet on a silk laden cloud with wheels of cream. I know this because I took a speed bump at a blistering 75 mph and I felt nothing but a jibber. Stepping on the accelerator pedal is like playing a game of pinball. Fun, but there are many strange noises. I hit the engine revolution limiter yesterday and it sounded like a grackel crowing at the edge of a willow forest at daybreak. This car is sleek yet powerful.
junior,07/10/2002
great car that is very realiable ,comfotable with a modern body style which is still relivent today. a large car with enough room for 6 adult with excellent gas mileage affordable luxury at its best
Dave M,08/12/2006
We loved our Park Avenue. Super comfy seats with loads of room for tall people. We drove it for a year until some joker re-ended us and put an end to a lovely relationship! The 3.8L engine was a powerhouse but still got us 28 mpg on the highway. Very reliable car, rock solid and smooth on the road.
Betty Lou Hilyard,09/06/2002
This is a very nice car.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
