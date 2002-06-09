  1. Home
Used 1990 Buick Electra

1990 Buick Electra 4 Dr T Type Sedan
(6)

Used 1990 Buick Electra

1990 Highlights

Cassette player and rear defogger made standard. Limited and Park Avenue get wire wheel covers; Limited and T-Type get cruise control. Steering feel is improved.
Used 1990 Buick Electra pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Electra.

5 star reviews: 83%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • wheels & tires
  • driving experience
  • value
  • seats
  • acceleration
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.5 out of 5 stars, A must have item
Ester Van Hooke,
Park Avenue 4dr Sedan

I bought this car new from the dealer in hopes of driving a beast. It accelerates like a raging bull on steroids. You get to the 60 miles per hour mark in a neck snapping 14.6 seconds. The sumptuous angles spark emotions like fire in the night. The suspension rides like a a magic carpet on a silk laden cloud with wheels of cream. I know this because I took a speed bump at a blistering 75 mph and I felt nothing but a jibber. Stepping on the accelerator pedal is like playing a game of pinball. Fun, but there are many strange noises. I hit the engine revolution limiter yesterday and it sounded like a grackel crowing at the edge of a willow forest at daybreak. This car is sleek yet powerful.

5 out of 5 stars, great car
junior,

great car that is very realiable ,comfotable with a modern body style which is still relivent today. a large car with enough room for 6 adult with excellent gas mileage affordable luxury at its best

4.875 out of 5 stars, Rear ended
Dave M,

We loved our Park Avenue. Super comfy seats with loads of room for tall people. We drove it for a year until some joker re-ended us and put an end to a lovely relationship! The 3.8L engine was a powerhouse but still got us 28 mpg on the highway. Very reliable car, rock solid and smooth on the road.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car
Betty Lou Hilyard,

This is a very nice car.

Used Years for Buick Electra
1990

Features & Specs

Park Avenue 4dr Sedan features & specs
Park Avenue 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan features & specs
Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
T Type 4dr Sedan features & specs
T Type 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Buick Electra for sale
1990

Is the Buick Electra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1990 Electra both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Electra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Electra gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Electra has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Buick Electra reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Electra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Electra.

Is the 1990 Buick Electra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1990 Buick Electra is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1990 Electra is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1990 Buick Electra?

The least-expensive 1990 Buick Electra is the 1990 Buick Electra T Type 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Buick Electra?

    If you're interested in the Buick Electra, the next question is, which Electra model is right for you? Electra variants include Park Avenue 4dr Sedan, Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, and T Type 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Electra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1990 Buick Electra Overview

    The Used 1990 Buick Electra is offered in the following submodels: Electra Sedan. Available styles include Park Avenue 4dr Sedan, Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, and T Type 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1990 Buick Electra?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Buick Electra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 Electra 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 Electra.

