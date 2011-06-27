  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Cascada
  4. 2019 Buick Cascada
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2019 Buick Cascada Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Buick Cascada

Sport Touring

Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $4,250
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2019 Buick Cascada Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Cascada in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 Buick Cascada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles