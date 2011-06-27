Used 1997 BMW Z3 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|20/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|229.5/337.5 mi.
|270.0/391.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
|13.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|1.9 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5300 rpm
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|no
|Front shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|158.5 in.
|158.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2690 lbs.
|2701 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.0 cu.ft.
|5.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Wheel base
|96.3 in.
|96.3 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
