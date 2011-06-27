2020 BMW X7 Consumer Reviews

I have a 2020 X7 M50i, which I ordered in December and picked up via Performance Center Delivery at the end of January (an experience I highly recommend, if you're able). We drove it home, which was an 1800-mile road trip, and have basically just been using it around town... other than a day trip up into the mountains. The X7 has performed flawlessly. It's amazingly quiet, the interior is downright sumptuous and it's got more than enough power on tap. I purchased rather extensively optioned, and I have no regrets — by the way, if you're on the fence about the Dynamic Handling Package, get it. It does handle well, particularly given the size of the vehicle, and the integrated active steering (in which the rear wheels turn to help maneuverability and handling) is extremely helpful — particularly in parking lots. No mechanical issues, no rattles, no software glitches (in fact, I've been surprised at how rock solid the wireless CarPlay feature has worked, considering the fairly regular problems I had with it in my 2017 540i). If there's one negative, it's fuel consumption... but I was aware of that before I ordered the vehicle, so I can't complain. On the trip home, I got about 26 MPG, which isn't bad. But on my last tank, which was 100% stop and go traffic around town, I only got a little over 13 MPG. But, hey, it's a heavy vehicle with a 523-hp V8 — can't expect miracles. I love the X7. Very glad I got it, and I look forward to driving every time I step in.

Don't report me , 08/15/2020 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I used to own an X5 before and everything was good except for electrical problems which kept me away from BMW for a while. So far, the X7 delivers. TLDR: It's good, but you have to suck it up to some of its outrageous flaws and inconveniences, just like your wife. :D Pros: Quietness: It's surprisingly insulated, couldn't even hear the person outside yelling with the window up. Engine: smooth and powerful, my paranoid parents didn't notice when I was at 65mph or 90mph. Transmission: very suave, no jerks. The paddles are quite easy-to-use. If you're new, it will help to automatically revert back to Drive. Recommend Sport mode unless you're on a road trip, then go Comfort (don't buy it if you're gonna drive Eco) Head up display: this is HUGE, got everything you need: navigation, directions, digital speed, limits, tachometer, like a dashboard on top of a dashboard. Dashboard: Idk why people hate it but personally I love the reverse tachometer and the whole layout. It fits so well with maps, infotainment, trip data, etc... It looks so avant-garde and balanced, apart from all comtemporaries dashboard. Panoramic roof: stretching from first 2 rows, then another sunroof for the third row, the only car of its kind. Great for your claustrophobic 3rd row passengers. 3rd row: Spacious, with all the USB ports you need. Also collapsible, easy to get to with all fancy electronic buttons. Backup automation: Works like magic, restep everything you do 50ft back. Helpful in tight parking and garage. If you can get it in, it can get you out. Gimmicks: Gesture controls, very fun to impress your friends, though the volume and phone call gestures are quite useful (though you can also learn that on the steering wheel). Also remote engine startup is cool, just remember to go into climate control to set it up. Cons: (tis gonna be brutal) 1)Who designs this stupid center console!!!! Glaring glossy that shined into my eyes when I'm trying to find the buttons. 2)In order to reach the buttons, you need to move your hand AROUND the stick (who does that). Not only that, they FLATTEN buttons, there's no way to figure them just by touch. Same with the Mode buttons. It's dangerous to have to look down at it while also having it GLARINGLY BLINDED you. 3) The stupid suspension thing is slow and just for show, the car will revert back to whatever level the modes tell them to. 4) The kicking trunk thing: yeah, you need a key with you, so you have to endure your parents shouting at you when you were chatting with a nice cashier girl because "the grocery is too heavy". blah blah 5) The whole fancy programmed one-button-rules-it-all that collapse all the cargo space: even if a tiny little purse got in the way, it will not proceed. So you have to empty out the fcking car every time. And it was bloody slow. 6) No vents in 3rd seat unless you pay for "Cold" Weather package: who bloody thinks that COLD weather actually means Cold air A/C? Who thought of such "briliance" in the marketing department. 7) Parking assistance: apparently somebody at the engineering department was "Hmph, my program is not for amateurs and open spaces. Let's make a program so that it will only take the super hardcore task of trying to jam itself between 2 cars, screw ample open spaces next to it." Overengineering "genius". Extra: there's no turning lights. It's a BMW after all.