2020 BMW X7 Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I have a 2020 X7 M50i, which I ordered in December and picked up via Performance Center Delivery at the end of January (an experience I highly recommend, if you're able). We drove it home, which was an 1800-mile road trip, and have basically just been using it around town... other than a day trip up into the mountains. The X7 has performed flawlessly. It's amazingly quiet, the interior is downright sumptuous and it's got more than enough power on tap. I purchased rather extensively optioned, and I have no regrets — by the way, if you're on the fence about the Dynamic Handling Package, get it. It does handle well, particularly given the size of the vehicle, and the integrated active steering (in which the rear wheels turn to help maneuverability and handling) is extremely helpful — particularly in parking lots. No mechanical issues, no rattles, no software glitches (in fact, I've been surprised at how rock solid the wireless CarPlay feature has worked, considering the fairly regular problems I had with it in my 2017 540i). If there's one negative, it's fuel consumption... but I was aware of that before I ordered the vehicle, so I can't complain. On the trip home, I got about 26 MPG, which isn't bad. But on my last tank, which was 100% stop and go traffic around town, I only got a little over 13 MPG. But, hey, it's a heavy vehicle with a 523-hp V8 — can't expect miracles. I love the X7. Very glad I got it, and I look forward to driving every time I step in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 BMW X7 xDrive 40i MSport Package
What else can I say, I absolutely love this vehicle. First BMW I have ever owned. Have owned various SUV's in the past - Armada, MDX, Pilot, Xterra, Tahoe. Nothing compares to the X7. This vehicle has all of the bells and whistles, is plush, and luxurious. Nothing that I have experienced before. The X7 has plenty of power (even in the 40i). Completely satisfied. Completely sold on BMW. I cannot see myself going in a different direction as far as car manufacturer in the future.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BMW X7 2020 - Highly Unreliable , be careful
got brand new 2020 X 7 40 i in Nov 2019. since day 1 non - stop issues. list below Nov 20 th ( day of new car pickup) - broken plastic cover for rear passenger seat, fell off 2) Front passenger side power window module broke. Window wont close and had to drive in extreeme cold temp with window down 3) Remote car app stopped working, had to re- activate acct in car 4) Fuel tank access door wont close or radomly open during driving, Part replacement 5) Parking brake malfunction, Shifter broke and being replaced Kia/ Hyundai cars are more relaible than BMW. Really disappointed.
So far so good
I used to own an X5 before and everything was good except for electrical problems which kept me away from BMW for a while. So far, the X7 delivers. TLDR: It's good, but you have to suck it up to some of its outrageous flaws and inconveniences, just like your wife. :D Pros: Quietness: It's surprisingly insulated, couldn't even hear the person outside yelling with the window up. Engine: smooth and powerful, my paranoid parents didn't notice when I was at 65mph or 90mph. Transmission: very suave, no jerks. The paddles are quite easy-to-use. If you're new, it will help to automatically revert back to Drive. Recommend Sport mode unless you're on a road trip, then go Comfort (don't buy it if you're gonna drive Eco) Head up display: this is HUGE, got everything you need: navigation, directions, digital speed, limits, tachometer, like a dashboard on top of a dashboard. Dashboard: Idk why people hate it but personally I love the reverse tachometer and the whole layout. It fits so well with maps, infotainment, trip data, etc... It looks so avant-garde and balanced, apart from all comtemporaries dashboard. Panoramic roof: stretching from first 2 rows, then another sunroof for the third row, the only car of its kind. Great for your claustrophobic 3rd row passengers. 3rd row: Spacious, with all the USB ports you need. Also collapsible, easy to get to with all fancy electronic buttons. Backup automation: Works like magic, restep everything you do 50ft back. Helpful in tight parking and garage. If you can get it in, it can get you out. Gimmicks: Gesture controls, very fun to impress your friends, though the volume and phone call gestures are quite useful (though you can also learn that on the steering wheel). Also remote engine startup is cool, just remember to go into climate control to set it up. Cons: (tis gonna be brutal) 1)Who designs this stupid center console!!!! Glaring glossy that shined into my eyes when I'm trying to find the buttons. 2)In order to reach the buttons, you need to move your hand AROUND the stick (who does that). Not only that, they FLATTEN buttons, there's no way to figure them just by touch. Same with the Mode buttons. It's dangerous to have to look down at it while also having it GLARINGLY BLINDED you. 3) The stupid suspension thing is slow and just for show, the car will revert back to whatever level the modes tell them to. 4) The kicking trunk thing: yeah, you need a key with you, so you have to endure your parents shouting at you when you were chatting with a nice cashier girl because "the grocery is too heavy". blah blah 5) The whole fancy programmed one-button-rules-it-all that collapse all the cargo space: even if a tiny little purse got in the way, it will not proceed. So you have to empty out the fcking car every time. And it was bloody slow. 6) No vents in 3rd seat unless you pay for "Cold" Weather package: who bloody thinks that COLD weather actually means Cold air A/C? Who thought of such "briliance" in the marketing department. 7) Parking assistance: apparently somebody at the engineering department was "Hmph, my program is not for amateurs and open spaces. Let's make a program so that it will only take the super hardcore task of trying to jam itself between 2 cars, screw ample open spaces next to it." Overengineering "genius". Extra: there's no turning lights. It's a BMW after all.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Run flats blow
If you get a flat tire the only option is to have the car towed to a dealership to have the tire changed. It can not be changed on the side of the road. You have to hope the dealership closest to you has the tire in stock. If not you have to wait 4 days like I did to have your tire changed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X7
Related 2020 BMW X7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan