Used 1997 BMW 8 Series 850Ci Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room25.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic
