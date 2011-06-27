2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
Hauler
Great all purpose car. Took my family of 5, with fold up table, benches, food and presents to a family Christmas party 2 hours away. No complaints from the women in the back (though all are petite) and we topped out at 100mph on some stretches. Trunk is huge. Eats golf bags and gun cases. Car was completely optioned out, including dynamic handling which helps a lot (I had the previous generation 550 GT w/ out). Don't miss the V8 as the 6 is plenty, and much better mileage which is important given the gas tank is so small (18g). The self steering mode is only ok, as it constantly seeks out the edge of the road, giving the car a little weave. The lane departure system wrestles you if the blinker isn't used, which makes sense but is tedious so its off most of the time. Interior light system is only fun to play with once. M package is very sporty looking, gets lots of complements. Pretty cool car. Recommended.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Mr BMW
Very comfortable and exclusive car on a streets
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
