Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
Meets a Lot of Needs
I had a demanding set of criteria for this car. I'm mid-50's, single, no kids at home. I enjoyed having multiple cars for my different moods and purposes - a 740iL for traveling, a Subaru Forester for bad weather and hauling, and two C6 Corvettes for pure, unadulterated fun. I also wanted to get better fuel economy than my old vehicles (harder than you might think as my V-8 vehicles all got 26 - 30 MPG Hwy, Subaru rarely >20). I wanted to get as much of these into one car as possible. Mission accomplished in the 335i Xdrive Gran Tourissimo. 3/2017: Three years later and this car is as good as it was brand new. It's held up VERY well. I just paid it off so got new car fever. Test drove an Audi 3.0 T<whatever> A7 -- a 333 HP rolling work of art. It drove nicely around town (nice and smooth with some get-up-and-go accelerating from a line. But when I got it on the Interstate... ho-hum. No where near the acceleration, responsiveness and agility of the 335 Xdrive GT. I got back in my paid-off 335 GT and re-enjoyed the nice leather, the Nav and other cool gadgets, and (most of all) the great power and handling. I think I'll keep him!
Best car I've ever bought.
I've read professional reviews that say this car is extremely ugly and I have to disagree. It's exterior design looks both class and sporty at the same time. Back seat leg space was important as I have four college age children. This has as much room as the 7 series. I needed cargo space as I transport kids to/from their schools with all their dorm needs. There is plenty of room for all their stuff. In addition, I am disabled and love how easy it is to close the hatch and pull down the back seats for additional cargo space. I had a 2007 525i with an inline six-cylinder engine. I now have the four cylinder and it has more power than my 525i, making is amazingly fun to drive.
Sports car for families
It may be difficult to think of a better *sports* car that can carry four people in comfort. This is as much a sports car as typical driving situations allows nowadays. In my view, to enjoy any more sportiness you need to go to the tracks, so it is a moot point for me to demand additional driving dynamics when I can't use them 95% of the time. The 335i GT is perfect blend of power, handling, and comfort. It looks great from most angles except may be a couple of side ones. The iDrive system is flawless. The only thing that could improve it in my view would be gesture recognition, which BMW is already working on. The sport mode is awesome and makes me forget that it is a GT and not a 3sedan.
I'm loving this car
I'm coming from a 328i Convertible which was fun but no so much in winter (live in NJ). It looked great but not too practical. Hard to get an adult in back seat and no trunk space. Was a drag driving on these terrible roads in and around NYC. The car was a VERY rough ride. So went for something completely different with Gran Turismo 335xi, loaded up and what a difference! Much smoother ride (missed the old steering though) and like slightly higher seat position. The back seat is like a mini stretch and adults fit VERY comfortably. Tech on it is great and it's FAST. Not sure why some think its so fugly. Most everyone who has seen it has LOVED the look. Not perfect but LOVING IT
Hits and some misses
I live intown in a big city with 2 little kids. Was looking for a small sedan after I dumped the 2008 X5, since the wife just got a Subaru Outback. Was leaning towards getting a 3 Series when I came across the GT. Little known fact: The GT was a best seller chassis for the upscale china market for people who wanted to be chauffeured around. This need gives the GT 3-4 inches longer wheelbase than the standard sedan. Hence, the backseat is the size of a 5 series. Absolutely huge. Great for a family. Only issues I have had: 1-Sunroof broke after 3 weeks. Software fix. 2-Backup sensor broke-Replaced 3-Steering wheel off center Other than those (I leased so I don't care!)
