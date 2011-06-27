Used 2008 BMW 1 Series Consumer Reviews

Great CPO bargin SagamoreJack , 08/18/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a 128i stripper with a manual. It has ample room for 2 people or 4 on a quick lunch run. Fold down back seat and reasonable trunk opening allows hauling good sized cargo. It has expected BMW handling, good acceleration and also is a smooth highway cruiser, except for run flat tire noise. The acceleration is OK, not thrilling. It makes a satisfying growl at WOT. Wide torque curve and slick transmission makes a great combination for moving thru traffic and for sporty curve work. Base interior has very cheap looking and feeling plastic. More Aveo than BMW. The large adjustment knob for manual seats is exactly where your foot goes when cruise control is on. Track day soon Report Abuse

I love the 135i Jorge , 12/03/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've been driving the car for more than 22,000 miles now and I think I can have some comments: 1. I had the usual problems: The HPFP, the bluetooth firmware upgrade, all the tails lights failing and the safety recall for the seat belts. 2. The run flats awful, replaced them with Michellin A/S now and rides much better 3. Gas mileages is not great. The car has been problem free for the last 5,000 miles and I personally think there is NO perfect car, I was lucky that BMW Charlottesville has been ver professional and helped me all the time when I faced problems. However, if you love cars, this is the one! Test drive one and see for yourself. Report Abuse

Terrible service, plagued with problems 1porscheman , 08/10/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Where do I start. Oh, I know. BMW does not care about their customers! I have owned to others in the past, m3 and a 2003 x5. My past experience lead me to purchase (lease) my 1 series. Love the performance, its a fun little car. But. My 1 has just under 14k on on it and its been in for everything under the sun. The fuel pump, the window reg. Motor, radio still doesn't work right, you name it, and the recalls. I could not drive my car at night for a month while I waited for recall replacement taillight, and let me add they provided a car for only a week. Terrible service. I have never (even at gm dealer) had service that was so rude, unprofessional, and unaccommodating. Report Abuse

Great drive, good looks, high maintenance darthbimmer , 08/25/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful When it was time to sell my beloved '98 M3 convertible I looked at the 2012 3s. Too big and bloated and cluttered with expensive, distracting technology. The 1 series is the spiritual successor to the older 3. Slightly smaller back seat and trunk, but closer in size and with a clean, driving-focused dashboard. We picked one up used with low miles and original warranty still remaining-- a good thing because we have had to use it a lot! We test drove a 128 but felt it was underpowered. The 135 was obviously more expensive but we fell in love the first time we pressed the pedal to the carpet. This car is stupid fast. In a dark color and especially with the top down it looks great. Report Abuse