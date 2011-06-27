Used 2008 BMW 1 Series Consumer Reviews
Great CPO bargin
This is a 128i stripper with a manual. It has ample room for 2 people or 4 on a quick lunch run. Fold down back seat and reasonable trunk opening allows hauling good sized cargo. It has expected BMW handling, good acceleration and also is a smooth highway cruiser, except for run flat tire noise. The acceleration is OK, not thrilling. It makes a satisfying growl at WOT. Wide torque curve and slick transmission makes a great combination for moving thru traffic and for sporty curve work. Base interior has very cheap looking and feeling plastic. More Aveo than BMW. The large adjustment knob for manual seats is exactly where your foot goes when cruise control is on. Track day soon
I love the 135i
I've been driving the car for more than 22,000 miles now and I think I can have some comments: 1. I had the usual problems: The HPFP, the bluetooth firmware upgrade, all the tails lights failing and the safety recall for the seat belts. 2. The run flats awful, replaced them with Michellin A/S now and rides much better 3. Gas mileages is not great. The car has been problem free for the last 5,000 miles and I personally think there is NO perfect car, I was lucky that BMW Charlottesville has been ver professional and helped me all the time when I faced problems. However, if you love cars, this is the one! Test drive one and see for yourself.
Terrible service, plagued with problems
Where do I start. Oh, I know. BMW does not care about their customers! I have owned to others in the past, m3 and a 2003 x5. My past experience lead me to purchase (lease) my 1 series. Love the performance, its a fun little car. But. My 1 has just under 14k on on it and its been in for everything under the sun. The fuel pump, the window reg. Motor, radio still doesn't work right, you name it, and the recalls. I could not drive my car at night for a month while I waited for recall replacement taillight, and let me add they provided a car for only a week. Terrible service. I have never (even at gm dealer) had service that was so rude, unprofessional, and unaccommodating.
Great drive, good looks, high maintenance
When it was time to sell my beloved '98 M3 convertible I looked at the 2012 3s. Too big and bloated and cluttered with expensive, distracting technology. The 1 series is the spiritual successor to the older 3. Slightly smaller back seat and trunk, but closer in size and with a clean, driving-focused dashboard. We picked one up used with low miles and original warranty still remaining-- a good thing because we have had to use it a lot! We test drove a 128 but felt it was underpowered. The 135 was obviously more expensive but we fell in love the first time we pressed the pedal to the carpet. This car is stupid fast. In a dark color and especially with the top down it looks great.
BMW128i - After 15 months
Even after 15 months, I still absolutely love this car. It's very unique as you don't see many around, so that's a nice touch. Wasn't even in the market when I bought the car, but had to have it once I drove it. The handling of this car is very smooth and very precise, glides through corners and turns with ease and precision. Lots of power for a car this size. Others are surprised by how fast and quick this little car can be. I don't think of it as a true sports car (although the backseat is basically unusable) because it's got a great ride for a car that is so low to the ground (no sport package) and lots of nice luxury touches as well. Nothing else like it on the road.
