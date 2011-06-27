Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Consumer Reviews
Amazing experiance
luvwater, 11/15/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
That 552 HP engine will leave you breathless, great sedan, comfort and performance are second to none, my two daughters 2 and 3 yo in their car seats have plenty of space watching their DVDs while I enjoy this magnificent ride, if you are thinking about buying one, I say do it today.
Owner
Pat conte, 07/04/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Excellent car
