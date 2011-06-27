  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 200
  4. Used 1990 Audi 200
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Audi 200 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 1990 200
Overview
See 200 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.0/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width71.4 in.
See 200 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Audi 200 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles