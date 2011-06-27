2020 Acura TLX Consumer Reviews

2020 TLX V6 with Tech Package Rick Reyn , 10/31/2019 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Our previous two cars were a 2006 TSX and a 2016 TLX V6 with Tech Package. Prior to the 2006, we had a BMW 528i (so there is a suitable comparison). First, it's hard not to end up buying another Acura when you lease it. Unfortunately, their product line is limited and so is your selection. This is my wife's car and she loved the 2016. I've seen every manufacturer's white sedan offering and no, the TLX is not the sexiest. But it does have attractive styling and when compared to most, it holds its own. The wheels are gray so that white on black wheel look is present when you're rolling. The tail pipes and grill are good updates, although the 2016 without the pipes exposed had a "ground effects" look. The interior is EXACTLY the same, except for upgraded leather upholstery with striping in the 2020 model. One thing I'll say it's simple and sleek. No qualms. The info center. Well my vehicle is a 2013 4Runner. Anything's better, but it's my one solace in life, to be in a vehicle where I don't have to interact with an screen . My wife's has zero problems with it. Now I agree the transmission on the 2016 was a little jerky...until we put the car in permanent "sports" mode. Again, that's the answer with the 2020. Now I know I could have probably made due with the 2.4 L, but on our crazy expressway systems in Tampa, with, pardon the expression, idiots tailgating at 80 mph, I dearly love that raw power offered by the V6 as means of escape. This is no passing gear mind you. It's a cannon. It's like the power plant in the 528i. It's there if you need it and it will be effective. We have the AWS in the back, not AWD. To spend that kind of money for this car would not be wise, since there is a sweet spot for what you pay for this car, and the V6 may be the only frill you'd want. The ASpec is basically window dressing. Sportier, but look what you've got to work with. I'm the kind of guy that can get depressed when he reads all the lukewarm reviews about my car and that it's way outclassed, dated, pedestrian, etc. as a "luxury car." Know this, as someone who owned four previous Hondas, and the aforementioned Acuras, this is pretty much the end of the road, outside of the NSX. I asked my 68 year old salesman when we bought the 2016 "What kind of person buys an Acura?" He said "a thoughtful one." Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Improved overall, DISGRACEFUL sound system Dimitri , 03/11/2020 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Leased the 2020 TLX with Technology in January 2020, returning a 2017 TLX with Technology. This is my sixth Acura, three TL's, one TSX and two TLX's. The 2020 TLX is almost identical to the 2017. The software has been slightly modified and improved. The biggest improvement is in the transmission. While the 2017 was at times scary, the 2020 is almost perfect, smooth, shifting as required, HUGE improvement. The BIG disappoinment is with the sound system. I have had five ELS systems, which is absolutely wonderful. The 2020 sound system is a DISGRACE. Although the specs say that it is an ELS system is sounds like the cheapest sound system you can buy. I took it to the dealer who determined that THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH IT, although the manager himself acknowledged that the system sounds awful, tinny, scratchy, etc. I wrote a letter to corporate ACURA, hoping that they intervene. CONCLUSION: If the ELS system is an important criteria, be wary, test it rhougoughly before you buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value among the sea of 4cyl entry levels don , 12/31/2019 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I looked at the current entry level sedans and what appealed to me is the safety tech that is not even standard on the Germans and you get a naturally aspirated V6. You can get this car cheaper than a 180hp Audi A4 and the bmw 330i with more standard equipment. The seats are comfortable for long commute and you are paying about $100 less per month. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Who says the 4 cylinder is under powered? Lee , 11/15/2019 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Use the sport transmission mode and the power is more than adequate. Use sport 2 and you need to be on a race track. And paddle shifting gives you the transition choices. All the acceleration and torque you could ask for in this car, and I can exceed 31 mpg on the highway with radio and AC on in economy mode; normal mode in the city. The touch screen is till awkward in going from screen to screen; only area that needs improvement. I would trade the sunroof for a lower payment as it is never used. PS: the ILX should be replaced with a youthful hatchback for entry level drivers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse