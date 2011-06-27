Used 2008 Acura RL Consumer Reviews
Former Collector-Had Ferrari, Lotus, Jag
Great handling, feels like the vehicle is glued to the road due to the SH-AWD. Requires high test although gas mileage is reasonable. Excellent acceleration for a 4000 pound vehicle. Roomy, high tech voice command system, fabulous 5.1 surround sound and backup camera which I wanted. Also has manual shift via paddles on the steering wheel, and Acura reliability. Everything works as intended. Drive one, you'll buy it.
Artfully Subtle Luxury and Performance
Does everything well instead of compromising one performance area to excel in another. For example, corners as if on rails but preserves quiet, comfortable ride. The engine is smooth and quiet around town but makes operatic noises at the top of the rev range. This is the perfect luxury car for with enough confidence to eschew driving a visible status symbol. I drove Audis before they went upscale to compete directly with Mercedes and BMW. This Acura now fills that niche of artful, understated luxury that makes one look smart, not status conscious.
Great car...
This car is as reliable as they come. I have never own a more reliable car.
LOVE this car
I bought this car as Certified Pre-Owned, with 70k miles, and it's been great in all regards. The stock tires were not good in snow, so I bought snow tires and put them on dedicated rims, and wow! The car is amazing in the snow. It's also a heavy car, so it holds tight to the road, like it's on rails. Is quiet and responsive but not demanding. A few minor issues: Chrome on the grill is peeling, which I see on all RLs of that year in our area. Acura had the brass to tell me the "solution" is to wipe down the chrome with a towel after every rain and snow! How about taking some responsibility, Acura!? Also, keyless entry door handle needed replacement, which is a common problem.
Best of the Luxury Sedans
I have had them all. Audi, BMW 535, Infinity, Lincoln, MB E350. I couldn't believe the RL when I drove it somewhat reluctantly. Incredible road hugging and plenty of power with 300 hp for a v6. You can punish this car and it keeps coming back for more. I almost went for the Lexus GS 350 but felt it was rough riding and a little noisy compared to the RL. The GS 460 would have been more fun but much more expensive. Great technology and maybe the best GPS and Bose stereo with noise abatement. Cabin is whisper quiet. I got 26 mpg on 160 mile highway trip. Not bad. Fit and finish among the best. I will enjoy this car for 36 month lease, I know.
