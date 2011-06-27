Used 2008 Acura RL Consumer Reviews

Former Collector-Had Ferrari, Lotus, Jag Dr Al , 03/12/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great handling, feels like the vehicle is glued to the road due to the SH-AWD. Requires high test although gas mileage is reasonable. Excellent acceleration for a 4000 pound vehicle. Roomy, high tech voice command system, fabulous 5.1 surround sound and backup camera which I wanted. Also has manual shift via paddles on the steering wheel, and Acura reliability. Everything works as intended. Drive one, you'll buy it. Report Abuse

Artfully Subtle Luxury and Performance Paul J , 03/27/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Does everything well instead of compromising one performance area to excel in another. For example, corners as if on rails but preserves quiet, comfortable ride. The engine is smooth and quiet around town but makes operatic noises at the top of the rev range. This is the perfect luxury car for with enough confidence to eschew driving a visible status symbol. I drove Audis before they went upscale to compete directly with Mercedes and BMW. This Acura now fills that niche of artful, understated luxury that makes one look smart, not status conscious.

Great car... Eva , 06/06/2016 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is as reliable as they come. I have never own a more reliable car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

LOVE this car mtfool , 09/18/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car as Certified Pre-Owned, with 70k miles, and it's been great in all regards. The stock tires were not good in snow, so I bought snow tires and put them on dedicated rims, and wow! The car is amazing in the snow. It's also a heavy car, so it holds tight to the road, like it's on rails. Is quiet and responsive but not demanding. A few minor issues: Chrome on the grill is peeling, which I see on all RLs of that year in our area. Acura had the brass to tell me the "solution" is to wipe down the chrome with a towel after every rain and snow! How about taking some responsibility, Acura!? Also, keyless entry door handle needed replacement, which is a common problem.