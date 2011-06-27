Used 2017 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

90% of Porsche 918 at 80% discount T. F Malik , 04/30/2017 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Super handling super car that blends the qualities of Ferrari and Porsche nicely in a relatively affordable package if ordered with the only essential option of Carbon Ceramic disk brakes. Can be a daily use car except in snow and ice unless equipped with proper tires and clearance issues with snow as it has pretty low clearance and no option to raise the car to clear the snow. Acceleration is instant, thanks to electric assist that takes away the turbo lag, torque vectoring with the front electric motors works transparently to assist in carving turns at any speed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

this is the best car that i have ever owned Eric , 01/06/2018 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Ive owned a Ferrari, Audi R8, Porsche, Jaguar, Lexus and others. i had the old Acura NSX and this blows away all of the cars that I've owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great super car at affordable price Hoa Nguyen , 01/02/2019 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought 2017 Acura NSX. It is a great comfortable fast supercar. Took it for a 300 miles drive in I-10. It is so smooth and have so much power. Despite all the professional review, this 2017 Acura NSX turns so many head. People are stopping in the street to look at the car. You have to get use to it. I love the car at every aspect except the cargo space but in reality, this is a sport car! If you want cargo space, then you should buy a family sedan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

New Sports Experience Jaws , 03/08/2018 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Just amazing car!!! I have always been a Porsche 911 loyalist and decided to check out this semi-exotic. I have been blown away. Using as my daily driver, the comfort and performance are unmatched together. The distinction in driving modes allows me to always find a level that suits my mood. Not quite understanding Edmunds 3 star rating when comparing to the competition, especially when you add in the Honda/Acura reliability to the equation. Yes, a bit more storage would be nice, the trunk should be better insulated against temperature, and they could have found a way to offer blind-spot monitoring, but for an everyday supercar that looks distinguished from the sea of Porsches and more common R8s which you can actually drive everyday, this is the real deal.