Used 2017 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 NSX
5.0
5 reviews
90% of Porsche 918 at 80% discount

T. F Malik, 04/30/2017
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Super handling super car that blends the qualities of Ferrari and Porsche nicely in a relatively affordable package if ordered with the only essential option of Carbon Ceramic disk brakes. Can be a daily use car except in snow and ice unless equipped with proper tires and clearance issues with snow as it has pretty low clearance and no option to raise the car to clear the snow. Acceleration is instant, thanks to electric assist that takes away the turbo lag, torque vectoring with the front electric motors works transparently to assist in carving turns at any speed.

this is the best car that i have ever owned

Eric, 01/06/2018
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Ive owned a Ferrari, Audi R8, Porsche, Jaguar, Lexus and others. i had the old Acura NSX and this blows away all of the cars that I've owned.

Great super car at affordable price

Hoa Nguyen, 01/02/2019
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just bought 2017 Acura NSX. It is a great comfortable fast supercar. Took it for a 300 miles drive in I-10. It is so smooth and have so much power. Despite all the professional review, this 2017 Acura NSX turns so many head. People are stopping in the street to look at the car. You have to get use to it. I love the car at every aspect except the cargo space but in reality, this is a sport car! If you want cargo space, then you should buy a family sedan.

New Sports Experience

Jaws, 03/08/2018
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Just amazing car!!! I have always been a Porsche 911 loyalist and decided to check out this semi-exotic. I have been blown away. Using as my daily driver, the comfort and performance are unmatched together. The distinction in driving modes allows me to always find a level that suits my mood. Not quite understanding Edmunds 3 star rating when comparing to the competition, especially when you add in the Honda/Acura reliability to the equation. Yes, a bit more storage would be nice, the trunk should be better insulated against temperature, and they could have found a way to offer blind-spot monitoring, but for an everyday supercar that looks distinguished from the sea of Porsches and more common R8s which you can actually drive everyday, this is the real deal.

Very Happy With NSX

Jeff Boldt, 08/28/2019
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My wife and I love the looks of this white NSX with many carbon fiber highlights. It also goes like as Meatloaf says "a bat out of hell". My kids (30s) bring friends over for a ride. Electronics are good, but I'm having trouble getting the 10-years of free map updates to work or the garage door opener to work. Trunk looks small at first, but is very wide and as long as you use soft luggage (e.g. duffel bags) it holds plenty for several days of travel. Very easy to drive. My wife said she would never drive a super-car, but she drove it half of the way home from the dealer and said, "It drives like a normal car". Well unless you put your right foot down. It's quiet in sport mode, which I like. We love the red-black interior and the seats are very comfortable. It gets a lot of double-takes. I'm very happy with this purchase.

