  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 2001 Acura Integra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Acura Integra GS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Integra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,050
See Integra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Torque124 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,050
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,050
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,050
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2639 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Exterior Colors
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Championship White
  • Phoenix Yellow
  • Satin Silver
  • Milano Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Graphite
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Steel spare wheelyes
P195/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Integra Inventory

Related Used 2001 Acura Integra GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles