Used 1991 Acura Integra Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg21/26 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.277.2/343.2 mi.277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.6 in.
Measurements
Length172.9 in.172.9 in.176.5 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.2560 lbs.2606 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Honey Beige
  • Torino Red Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Rio Red
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Honey Beige
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Flint Black Metallic
