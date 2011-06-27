  1. Home
Used 1999 Volvo V70 R Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.4/411.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Graphite
