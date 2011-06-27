  1. Home
2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,350
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
330 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,350
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheelyes
Charcoal Headlineryes
Leather Upholsteryyes
Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Heated Steering Wheel & Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,350
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Metallic Paintyes
19" 5-Triple Spoke Alloy Wheels in Tech Matte Black Diamond Cutyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Length200.1 in.
Curb weight3870 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Mussel Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blond, leather
  • Amber, leather
  • Blond, leatherette
  • Maroon Brown, leather
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,350
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
