Used 2004 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
Volvo S60 2.5T 2004dc
I bought this car as it was being "pulled" off the truck. It has been an excellent vehicle these past 7 years with no maintenance issues. I have followed the mfg guidelines for service, every 7,500 miles, and it continues to run like a top as they say. A most recent 1,800 mile round trip to S.C. from Ohio averaged 32.3 mpg including some city driving. The only drawback would be the leg room in the rear seating area, but trunk space is huge for this size of vehicle. I plan on keeping this vehicle for another 130,000 miles. I hope the new owners of Volvo don't change a thing on quality!
Beloved Car, great investment.
The 2004 Volvo S60 was my first Volvo, and will not be my last. It is my strong belief that the car has saved my life twice, and has also had minimal problems, especially for someone as hard on cars as I am. I bought the car in 2008 with only 28,000k on it, and put 89,000k on it in a 3-year time frame (117,000 k by 2012). The car withstood 2 minor accidents and 2 major accidents. During the time I owned the car, I replaced a fuel sensor that was a factory recall, one battery, one break job, tires when necessary, and all other replacements were due to car accidents- pretty amazing for 89,000k miles of use.
217,000 and going strong
I have driven this car for business for the last 8 years.This is my second Volvo in recent years and I consider this S60 to be as close to the perfect car for me as I will ever get.With the 2.4 engine,I think the performance is good but obviously not stellar.Reliability,comfort,style,MPG are however all stellar.Keep a few extra bulbs on hand,change the oil and do regular maintenance and do what I am planning to do-keep driving this car for 300,000 miles and then decide if I should look for a new ride.
Better than BMW or Mercedes
Really great car. I had a 2004, drove about 78000 miles over the 4 year lease. No problems (other than I scrapped the front fascia against a parking lot curb) Also, don't drive this car in heavy snow. even with snow tires, computer couldn't deal with 6" of new snow. Handling and acceleration is very satisfying. Seat is comfortable. Nav is okay. Sport and Comfort settings are great, stereo is great. Little back seat room but we never used the back seat
Over 200,000 miles and still going strong!
I bought my car brand new in August 2003. Almost 15 years later, it now has 201,000 miles on it and is still going strong. Other than a tiny parking lot door ding on one side (very annoying), which I will have a mobile dent guy repair, and a bit of wear on the door side of the driver's leather seat, the car still looks like new when it's just had a good wash. I agree the turning radius is bad and can make u-turns challenging. I understand Volvo fixed the problem in the new models. It is certainly the most comfortable car I have ever driven. When I bought this car, I was considering a Mercedes or BMW. But the Volvo was so comfortable and had such great get up & go that I abandoned the Mercedes/BMW idea as soon as I test drove the Volvo. I have followed the manufacturer's maintenance schedule, except I now get regular maintenance every 3-4K miles instead of every 7500 miles. And I use oil for high mileage cars. MPG has dropped as it's aged, but I can still get about 25 MPG on the highway and about 20 MPG with city driving. I love this car and plan to keep driving it until it simply will not go any longer, which I am hoping won't be for another few hundred thousand miles.
