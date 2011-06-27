Used 2004 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

Volvo S60 2.5T 2004dc DCottrill , 07/20/2010 57 of 57 people found this review helpful I bought this car as it was being "pulled" off the truck. It has been an excellent vehicle these past 7 years with no maintenance issues. I have followed the mfg guidelines for service, every 7,500 miles, and it continues to run like a top as they say. A most recent 1,800 mile round trip to S.C. from Ohio averaged 32.3 mpg including some city driving. The only drawback would be the leg room in the rear seating area, but trunk space is huge for this size of vehicle. I plan on keeping this vehicle for another 130,000 miles. I hope the new owners of Volvo don't change a thing on quality! Report Abuse

Beloved Car, great investment. ccolli17 , 02/28/2012 31 of 31 people found this review helpful The 2004 Volvo S60 was my first Volvo, and will not be my last. It is my strong belief that the car has saved my life twice, and has also had minimal problems, especially for someone as hard on cars as I am. I bought the car in 2008 with only 28,000k on it, and put 89,000k on it in a 3-year time frame (117,000 k by 2012). The car withstood 2 minor accidents and 2 major accidents. During the time I owned the car, I replaced a fuel sensor that was a factory recall, one battery, one break job, tires when necessary, and all other replacements were due to car accidents- pretty amazing for 89,000k miles of use.

217,000 and going strong birddogphil , 12/13/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I have driven this car for business for the last 8 years.This is my second Volvo in recent years and I consider this S60 to be as close to the perfect car for me as I will ever get.With the 2.4 engine,I think the performance is good but obviously not stellar.Reliability,comfort,style,MPG are however all stellar.Keep a few extra bulbs on hand,change the oil and do regular maintenance and do what I am planning to do-keep driving this car for 300,000 miles and then decide if I should look for a new ride.

Better than BMW or Mercedes dwightex , 06/16/2014 R 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Really great car. I had a 2004, drove about 78000 miles over the 4 year lease. No problems (other than I scrapped the front fascia against a parking lot curb) Also, don't drive this car in heavy snow. even with snow tires, computer couldn't deal with 6" of new snow. Handling and acceleration is very satisfying. Seat is comfortable. Nav is okay. Sport and Comfort settings are great, stereo is great. Little back seat room but we never used the back seat Performance Interior Comfort Reliability