Used 1997 Volvo 850 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 850
72 reviews
The Best Volvo

baristablaine, 06/12/2013
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This Volvo 850 has been the best car I have ever owned. I currently Have 315,000 miles on it.

Good Used Car Value

robkn, 10/12/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Just bought a '97 base with automatic - has 124k miles. Rides like a limo - best front seats I have ever seen. Getting 25 mpg in mixed driving. Find one that has been maintained and you can keep it forever. You may spend some repair money every year, but it is cheaper than a car payment.

Great Car

nuffsaid1, 08/08/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 12 years and it has been fun to drive gets good gas mileage and is very fast. The seats are fantastic and the stereo is very good. I have had one incident and that is the ABS light comes on. The first time it happened was in the first year of ownership and no cost to me (dealer cost $1000). It occurred again this year and I found a guy on the internet who fixed it for $50. I love this car. Find a good Volvo mechanic and save yourself a lot of money

Best Value

george, 08/02/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought it last year (second owner), and couldn't be happier. Very solid, powerful, reliable, and smooth. Very fun to drive. I feel very safe in it, and therefore feel comfortable with my kids driving it. I've had to replace the alternator, that's all, but I have 175,000 miles on it, so what do you expect? Despite the mileage, it still runs very smooth, I imagine as smooth as when it was new. I love driving this car! I would definitely consider another Volvo on my next purchase. The only other fix was the gas cap cover, it no longer locks, but it's very minor and have yet to fix it.

Great drive; nightmare A/C

Cat, 10/02/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got a great deal on this used car -- below Blue Book -- and it has definitely been worth the money. Has always driven great for me; very comfortable (long as you're sitting in the front seat); great power. But I have spent far too much in recent years on what apparently is an unfixable freon leak; a black car w/o AC is unendurable in Florida summers, & the problem is getting worse. Other problems piling up now: elusive, stubborn oil leak has also cost money for several years, hinge on front passenger door broke; cupholder broke, sunroof broke; outside trim coming off; electrical short stops dash lights/turning signal from working. Odometer broke last year at 123K; time to trade this one in.

