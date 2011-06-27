2020 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
So far it run great.
very quiet in cabin ,shift very smooth and i like to drive with this Jetta.
Very Good Fuel Mileage
I rented a 2020 VW Jetta I think with a 1.4T engine and Automatic transmission for 4 days. Overall I liked the car and I actually found the car to be the most fuel efficient model I have ever driven by far. I drove 375 miles two ways and was shocked at the fuel efficiency. At first I suspected the fuel gauge was malfunctioning as I drove for over an hour at highway speed ( little to braking and maintaining steady rate of travel). I had intentionally turned off the Economy mode, automatic engine Start/Stop system and had the transmission in sport mode. After 1 hour of driving the needle on the fuel gauge had hardly moved. Eventually I pulled off at a rest stop/fuel station and tried topping off the fuel tank to get an idea of whether the fuel gauge was working or not. I was only able to fit between 1-2 gallons of gasoline in after driving at least an hour at about 70mph. I obviously had to estimate some but provided the fuel gauge was accurate and knowing how much fuel I had filled the tank with I figured that for a 375 mike highway trip I had only used about 6-7 gallons of gasoline. As that works out to as much as 60mpg I figured it was incorrect. On the return trip I had the car systems set up the same way yet drove somewhat less conservatively as I had realized I was hardly using any fuel. I had completely topped off the fuel tank at the start of the return trip and did not refuel along the way. At the conclusion of my trip I refilled the fuel tank in the same exact manner to find I could only fit a little over 7 gallons of fuel. That would mean I was getting slightly over 50mpg in actual highway use. I drove at the speed limit or greater the whole way with little braking or unnecessary acceleration which does improve fuel efficiency. The only other possible contribution to such high fuel efficiency might be that I generally try to follow another vehicle traveling at a similar rate of speed. Not close enough to be unsafe ( at least 3 car lengths behind if not more). But it might have provided some assistance. However I drove the same way I drive regularly and the best fuel mileage I normally achieve is 35mpg and that would be in a Ford Focus ULEV. So the only conclusion I can reach is that this car is extremely fuel efficient. The only real complaint is that at highway speeds if one has to decelerate rapidly it does feel like the back end of the car gets very sensitive to small changes in direction and feels a little squirrelly.
Amazing car.
This car is awesome. It’s fast, it’s sleek looking, and it’s full of the coolest bells and whistles like adaptive cruise control, CarPlay, wifi, and remote access from my phone. It’s fun to drive, it feels safe, and it was really affordable. I got one heck of a deal on it. I’d recommend this car to anyone, especially as a first car. It’s awesome.
Nice ride
SEL Premium. What a surprise. My 8th VW in 21 years. You must experience it for yourself.
Great car for the money!
The negative review part about being "plasticy" I don't really get. I think it is a very clean and well placed interior. So if you like clean lines inside the vehicle this is it, not super busy. Comfortable interior with good amount of room and is quiet inside. Even the base level Jetta is a good option if you are trying to save every dollar. The little engine is a good one and the transmission is smooth. Smooth ride and handles fine. Not like you are buying a sports car here so don't hold that against it. The SE is trimmed out very nice with dual climate and heated front and rear seat as well as steering wheel.
