2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG97
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG97
EPA City MPGe104 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe97 mi.
EPA Electricity Range250 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe89 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)7.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi35
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)104/89 mpg
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower201 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque229 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle33.6 ft.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
EV Combination Assistance Kit +$99
ID.4 Protection Package +$334
VW Care +$50
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink® +$325
First Aid Kit +$35
Rubber Mats Kit +$235
Luggage Net +$100
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$220
Roof Rack +$365
EV Roadside Assistance Kit +$85
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4559 lbs.
EPA interior volume130.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight5644 lbs.
Height64.4 in.
Length180.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Scale Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
