Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Consumer Reviews

1993 VW psychdoc , 12/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful great car, fun to drive, a classic, nice car to have in the sunshine state.

Gretel, my tons of fun VW! Beekaboil , 05/28/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha

Low and Slow!! Balr Cby , 07/02/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'm the third owner with 125k right now. Oil pressure switch gives me a fit sometimes, but she starts every time and still gets looks. My wife loves the little car, and it's definitely a unique one, the last year of the MKI body style!

Fun car ... in the sun ... or anywhere justme52365 , 10/14/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have loved my 93 vw ... i should note ... before this i had a 91 vw jetta which i did not (like) ... the only negative i can say about this car is the oil pressure switch is sometimes a hassle - if u get a good vw mechanic - they can take care of it .... as of 2003, i have 173000 miles on it ... and i have never changed the clutch or had any other major problems .... been fun ... and i plan to keep it ... for a long time ...