The Most Reliable Trucks for 2024

Trucks are the workhorses of America and are some of the most popular vehicles on the road. Many Americans depend on them for daily transportation, work, and play, making reliability an important factor when deciding which new truck to buy. Below, Edmunds lists the 10 most reliable trucks in today's market. Heavy-duty (HD) trucks aren't included in this list. The following models were chosen based on the most recent J.D. Power Dependability Study, RepairPal data and Consumer Reports' reliability predictions.

We should note that this data covers predicted reliability because the trucks below are still new models. The way an owner cares for their vehicle can also impact its reliability, which is a factor we cannot account for.

The trucks on this list are ranked by their Edmunds Rating, which is our test team's overall impression of the truck. So before you decide on your next truck, make sure to see if it made the list and where it stands in our rankings.