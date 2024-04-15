Skip to main content
The Most Reliable Trucks for 2024

Go the distance with the 10 most reliable trucks in 2024

Trucks are the workhorses of America and are some of the most popular vehicles on the road. Many Americans depend on them for daily transportation, work, and play, making reliability an important factor when deciding which new truck to buy. Below, Edmunds lists the 10 most reliable trucks in today's market. Heavy-duty (HD) trucks aren't included in this list. The following models were chosen based on the most recent J.D. Power Dependability Study, RepairPal data and Consumer Reports' reliability predictions.

We should note that this data covers predicted reliability because the trucks below are still new models. The way an owner cares for their vehicle can also impact its reliability, which is a factor we cannot account for.

The trucks on this list are ranked by their Edmunds Rating, which is our test team's overall impression of the truck. So before you decide on your next truck, make sure to see if it made the list and where it stands in our rankings.

Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is a sales leader for a reason; there's a model for just about everyone. Whether you want a simple work truck, a powerful and efficient hybrid, a supercharged off-road beast, or an all-electric model, the F-150 has you covered. The F-150 was completely redesigned for the 2021 model year, but a 2024 refresh included updated styling, improved tech, and a new potent base engine.

The F-150 is currently our highest-rated truck. We're impressed by the wide selection of engines, its class-leading towing and payload capacities, excellent tech features such as the handy towing assist, and the available Pro Power Onboard system. The optional BlueCruise hands-free driving system can be helpful on long highway trips. When it comes to reliability, however, the F-150 sits midpack versus other large trucks. The most reliable large truck is the F-150's most competitive rival, the Ram 1500.

Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)
Starting price: $38,565

Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 boasts the highest RepairPal and Consumer Reports reliability scores for large trucks. It's also Edmunds' second-highest ranking truck, falling behind the F-150 by a slim margin. The Ram doesn't offer as many engine options, models or features as the F-150, but it touts the most comfortable ride in its class, a spacious cabin with the most rear legroom, clever storage options, and an interior that sports a premium look and feel on higher trims. But we wish the truck had more standard advanced driver aids and more job-site power options.

The Ram 1500 hasn't been redesigned since 2019, but its 2025 refresh brought an updated engine lineup, a new hands-free driving system, and a new range-topping luxurious Tungsten model.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting price: $40,565

Chevrolet Colorado

The Chevrolet Colorado is our top midsize truck, even beating the redesigned Toyota Tacoma. We like its strong TurboMax engine, class-leading towing capacity, comfort and Google-based infotainment system. But its base engine is down on power and the rear seats aren't very comfortable. The Colorado was overhauled last year, and for 2024, the capable ZR2 Bison off-road model was introduced.

As for reliability, the Colorado sits toward the middle of the midsize truck pack. Though the majority of its trim levels are off-road-oriented, the Colorado drives and handles well for a truck, rides smoothly, and delivers competitive fuel efficiency. As with most midsize trucks, the Colorado is only offered as a four-door crew cab with a short bed. It's powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's available in two states of tune.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting price: $31,095

GMC Canyon

The Canyon is the Colorado's luxurious and pricier sibling. Both trucks share the same engine, cab and bed sizes, and they have almost identical features except for the more premium-oriented trims found in the Canyon. So it's no surprise that both share similar reliability ratings. Besides their name, the GM trucks set themselves apart with slightly different interior and exterior designs and distinct trim level names.

Edmunds doesn't have a rating for the Canyon yet, but because it's essentially the same truck as the Colorado, we expect it to be a compelling midsize truck. Like the Colorado, the Canyon was redesigned last year and introduced its top-spec off-road model called the AT4X AEV for 2024. The majority of its models are also off-road-focused, the exception being the luxurious Denali model.

Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated
Starting price: $37,595

Honda Ridgeline

Many truck shoppers overlook the Ridgeline because of its unibody construction instead of a traditional body-on-frame. This design limits its towing and payload capacities as well as its off-road capability. Its styling isn't as muscular or rugged-looking as its midsize truck rivals either.

But what many shoppers should know is that the Ridgeline is near the top of the list when it comes to reliability. And thanks to its unibody design, it's more comfortable, handles better, and is more spacious than its rivals. The Honda's towing and payload capacities are also sufficient for most average truck owners.

The Ridgeline is only available as a four-door crew cab with a short bed, and it's one of few midsize trucks that's powered by a V6. All-wheel drive is standard. While a new off-road model called the TrailSport was introduced for 2024, the current Ridgeline is starting to show its age and will likely get redesigned soon.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Starting price: $41,145

Toyota Tundra

The Tundra sits in the middle in our large truck ratings, and it's a solid choice for those who aren't in need of serious towing or hauling duties. Like all large trucks, the Tundra offers multiple cab and bed configurations but has only two engine options. The base engine is a potent turbocharged V6, and the optional one is a more powerful hybrid powertrain that uses the same turbocharged V6.

The Tundra features smooth and powerful engines, an optional 14-inch touchscreen, a comfortable ride, and a composite bed that limits dents, scratches and rust. The truck also comes standard with a long list of advanced driver aids, which is rare for the class. On the downside, it lacks any clever tailgate features and the standard engine performed poorly during our fuel economy testing. Its reliability ratings are on the high end of the large truck class and it topped the J.D. Power's study, but it's not as reliable as its little sibling, the Tacoma.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Starting price: $41,815

Toyota Tacoma

If you want a long-lasting truck, look no further. The Tacoma is the most reliable truck on this list by a long shot. It topped the RepairPal and Consumer Reports reliability ratings and was the highest-ranking midsize truck in the J.D. Power study. This makes it the reliability king of trucks.

The Tacoma is fresh off a 2024 redesign that introduced a new engine lineup, upgraded tech, a beefier look and a much-improved interior. Unlike its midsize rivals, the Tacoma offers multiple cab and bed configurations and an available manual transmission. It's powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's offered in two states of tune and a hybrid powertrain.

While it doesn't top our midsize truck rankings, the Tacoma is a very well-rounded truck that offers various configurations and many models for all budgets. Its lineup consists of many off-road trim levels ranging from the two-door TRD PreRunner to the new top-spec and very capable Trailhunter. Toyota also offers the only hybrid engine in the segment, and it's one of the most powerful engines in its class.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Starting price: $32,995

Jeep Gladiator

The Gladiator is the oddball of the list because it's the only truck based on an off-road-ready SUV, the Wrangler, and it's also the only convertible truck on the list. As with most of its midsize rivals, the Gladiator is only available as a four-door crew cab with a short bed. The only engine option is a V6, but you can pair it with an automatic or a manual transmission, which is rare for this class.

Jeep's truck was introduced in 2019, but received a larger touchscreen, a restyled grille and side curtain airbags as part of its 2024 refresh. Like the Wrangler, most of Gladiator's drawbacks come from its off-road-oriented design. The truck doesn't handle well, isn't comfortable and provides subpar acceleration and fuel economy. On the upside, you can depend on its off-road prowess when things get rough, and its rear seat space is among the largest in its class. And don't forget, you can have a soft or hard top and cruise with the doors off.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Starting price: $39,790

Chevrolet Silverado

The Silverado sits toward the bottom of this list in reliability and Edmunds ratings. But that doesn't mean it's a bad truck — it's up against some fierce competition.

The Chevy truck offers plenty of body configurations to choose from and more than enough trim levels with varying price points. It also offers several engine choices, including a fuel-efficient turbodiesel, an option that most truck makers have recently discontinued. The Silverado also boasts impressive towing capacities, a larger bed than most rivals, and a large optional 13.4-inch touchscreen that displays an impressive Google-based infotainment system.

On the downside, the Silverado is less comfortable and pricier than its main rivals and has a dated-looking interior. The Chevy also lacks a powerful off-road model that can compete with the Ford F-150 Raptor R and Ram 1500 TRX.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Starting price: $38,795

2019-2023 Ford Ranger

Don't let the Ranger's position on this list fool you; the low Edmunds Rating is for the previous model. We have yet to test the redesigned 2024 model as of this writing. If you're considering a previous generation Ranger, you won't be disappointed by its reliability ratings because they are some of the highest on this list, but the truck itself falls short of its rivals in almost every other way.

We recommend getting the much-improved 2024 Ranger. The new model keeps the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine but adds a more powerful turbocharged V6 and introduces the Ranger Raptor off-road model. The new Ranger also addressed the previous model's downsides with significantly better ride quality and upgraded interior design and quality. It also receives much-improved tech. The Ranger's towing and payload capacities are still strong.

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10; 2023 rating)
Starting price: $34,160

Edmunds says

Reliability data on 2024 models is still limited, but the above list will give you a good idea of how reliable a truck will likely be. If you're shopping for a slightly used truck, aim for one of the above trucks, but make sure it's been properly maintained by asking the seller or dealership for the truck's service records.

