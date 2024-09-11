We're in the golden age of pickup trucks. Nowadays, trucks have everything ranging from a 700-hp supercharged V8 borrowed from a Mustang to racing buckets with adjustable dampers on the seatbacks. There's no shortage of shapes and sizes either, with automakers offering compact, midsize, full-size and heavy-duty trucks in street-focused or off-road trims, with different cab and bed sizes to choose from. Whether powered by gas, hybrid or fully electric powertrains, these are some of the coolest trucks you can buy in 2024.
The 10 Coolest Trucks of 2024
Starting price: $65,395
Powertrain specs: turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid (326 hp, 465 lb-ft)
Toyota's best-selling pickup now has two top-of-the-line models serving different audiences. The Trailhunter is all-new and has equipment optimized for heavily laden overland travel, while the TRD Pro leans even further into its purpose for desert running. It, along with the Trailhunter and other models in the Taco's lineup, uses Toyota's turbocharged four-cylinder i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that provides 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The kicker is that all TRD Pro trucks have IsoDynamic front seats that use a manually adjustable air suspension system to keep the driver's eyesight steady when bombing down trails. How's that for high-speed tech?
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Starting price: $60,840
Powertrain specs: turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder (310 hp, 430 lb-ft)
Only one midsize pickup comes from the factory equipped with 35-inch all-terrain tires: the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, which General Motors co-developed with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). It has everything you get on the standard Chevrolet ZR2, including front and rear locking differentials, Multimatic dampers, and a 3-inch lift, but AEV armors it with metal front and rear bumpers, beadlock-capable wheels, skid plates, and rock sliders for when its 12.2 inches of ground clearance just isn't enough.
Ford Ranger Raptor
Starting price: $57,065
Powertrain specs: twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (405 hp, 430 lb-ft)
Ford had been selling a Ranger Raptor overseas for quite some time but — finally — the second-generation model joins the F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor in the Blue Oval's growing high-performance off-road family. It offers 405 hp from a twin-turbo V6, 33-inch tires, Fox Live Valve dampers, a coil-sprung rear axle, and locking front and rear diffs to absolutely rip down two-track dirt roads across the country.
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Mojave
Starting price: $58,825 (both)
Powertrain specs: 3.6-liter V6 (285 hp, 260 lb-ft)
Jeep's pickup has two halo models serving different purposes, but they're nearly the same. The Gladiator Mojave is designed for high-speed desert running, while the Rubicon is more of a typical rock-crawling Jeep. Rubicons come with 33-inch all-terrains, skid plates, a disconnecting front sway bar, and locking front and rear differentials. The Mojave doesn't get the last two but upgrades to 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs and Fox hydraulic jounce bump stops for soaking up bumps when you're going faster than you should off-road.
Rivian R1T
Starting price: $71,700
Powertrain specs: dual-, tri- or quad-motor (533 hp to 1,025 hp, 610 lb-ft to 1,198 lb-ft)
Rivian was first to the electric truck scene when it launched the R1T pickup. Dual-, tri- and quad-motor setups are available now, making up to an insane 1,025 hp. The R1T also has an integrated gear tunnel in front of the rear axles and a wireless speaker under the center console for use at camp.
GMC Hummer EV
Starting price: $98,845
Powertrain specs: tri-motor (1,000 hp, 1,200 lb-ft)
What used to be a behemoth gas guzzler is now an electric pickup truck that can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Off-road-focused drive modes allow each wheel to turn independently for a CrabWalk mode to help maneuver around tight obstacles and icons within the menus throw shade at the Ram 1500 TRX and Tesla Cybertruck.
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
Starting price: $88,500
Powertrain specs: turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (281 hp, 331 lb-ft)
The pickup truck version of the Ineos Grenadier is just as cool as the SUV. It shares the same old-school body-on-frame construction with solid front and rear axles and a straight-six engine sourced from BMW. The Quartermaster is stretched to accommodate a 5-foot bed, which increases its utility but hurts its departure angle when taking steep descents.
Ram 1500 RHO
Starting price: $71,990
Powertrain specs: twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six (540 hp, 521 lb-ft)
With the Ram 1500 TRX out of production, the new 1500 RHO fills its place as the company's highest-performance half-ton truck. It replaces the TRX's Hellcat supercharged V8 with a twin-turbocharged Hurricane straight-six that provides only 540 hp. Still, it has the same Bilstein BlackHawk e2 adaptive shocks that debuted on the TRX, 35-inch all-terrain tires, a Dana 60 rear axle, and 11.8 inches of ground clearance.
Ford F-150 Raptor R
Starting price: $112,360
Powertrain specs: supercharged 5.2-liter V8 (700 hp, 640 lb-ft)
Now that the Ram 1500 TRX is no longer on sale, the Ford F-150 Raptor R is the only high-performance truck with a supercharged V8. In the Raptor R, Ford's Predator V8, also found in the departed Mustang Shelby GT500, produces 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque that goes through 37-inch all-terrain rubber on the way to the pavement — or dirt. Ford also equips Live Valve shocks from Fox that eat up bumps and ruts.
GMC Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition
Starting price: $103,680
Powertrain specs: 6.6-liter V8 turbodiesel (470 hp, 975 lb-ft)
Heavy-duty pickups are the way to go if you want to throw a camper on the bed, and AEV upfits the Sierra HD AT4X with steel front and rear bumpers and 35-inch all-terrains and uses Multimatic dampers to help you take trips out to the middle of nowhere. GMC offers the Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition with a gas or diesel V8, but it's the latter that earns our pick because of its extra cool factor.