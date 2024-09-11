The 10 Coolest Trucks of 2024

Starting price: $65,395

Powertrain specs: turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid (326 hp, 465 lb-ft)

Toyota's best-selling pickup now has two top-of-the-line models serving different audiences. The Trailhunter is all-new and has equipment optimized for heavily laden overland travel, while the TRD Pro leans even further into its purpose for desert running. It, along with the Trailhunter and other models in the Taco's lineup, uses Toyota's turbocharged four-cylinder i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that provides 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The kicker is that all TRD Pro trucks have IsoDynamic front seats that use a manually adjustable air suspension system to keep the driver's eyesight steady when bombing down trails. How's that for high-speed tech?